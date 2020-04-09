The coronavirus testing site at Baton Rouge General–Mid City will be closed Friday in observance of Good Friday, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has announced.
There were 48 tests administered at the site Thursday, making a total of 1,807 tests administered since the site opened on March 16. The site will reopen Monday, April 13. The site operates on a Monday, Wednesday, Friday schedule, as supplies allow.
The orders must be faxed into the site by the patient’s healthcare provider.
Also, no oversized vehicles will be admitted.
Healthcare providers ordering tests have been provided a phone number so they can confirm their patient’s order was received at the testing site and to confirm their patient was tested.