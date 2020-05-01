East Baton Rouge's parks and recreation system is loosening its restrictions on the operation of food trucks in their neighborhood parks in an effort to help local restaurants and food vendors find customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

BREC officials announced they were opening up more of their 180-plus parks to food trucks on Friday, the day some provisions from the state's stay-at-home order were relaxed.

The new "Parkside Pickup" initiative allows restaurants — which have been hurting since the stay-at-home orders forced many to temporarily shutter operations — to offer outside dining options as long as certain social distancing mandates are followed.

"We're trying to serve two purposes: helping the restaurant industry out and people in neighborhoods get a bite to eat without having to go that far from their homes," said BREC's Assistant Superintendent Brandon Smith.

Smith said BREC has for several years allowed food trucks to sign on monthly to serve in parks and other places where there are not concession stands. He said BREC has reduced its monthly fee from $250 to $100 for a permit and is allowing brick and mortar restaurants to offer delivery service in more of its parks throughout the city-parish.

Smith said the system reached out to several frequent vendors and local eateries to gauge their interest and most were eager to take BREC up on its offer, given the hit they've taken by not being able to sustain normal operations during the pandemic.

Those vendors, including Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux, Newk’s Eatery, Louisiana Lemonade and Ninja Snowballs, have already been using satellite operations these past few weeks.

Megan Wooley, catering manager for Newk's Eatery, said being able to sell food at some of BREC's neighborhood parks has helped the restaurant remain in the black on days when business has been slow for carryout service.

"The biggest thing for us is that BREC's parks are usually located in high traffic areas, so it gives us visibility," she said. "A lot of the customers we've had at our food truck are really appreciative and understand what we're going through."

Wooley said, as required by the state, the workers are wearing masks and wearing gloves to serve food.

Smith said in the coming weeks BREC will reach out to more food vendors. The parks and recreation system is also willing to help them set up remote vending locations and help with promotion — a lot of which is done through social media.

"We do have particular vehicles and guidelines they have to follow; we don't want people setting up tents to sell from," Smith said. "And we're encouraging them to be a different locations. There are plenty of people utilizing our parks these days."

Restaurants and food trucks interested in participating in BREC’s Parkside Pickup initiative should contact Diane Ruggiero at druggiero@brec.org or 225-388-3007.