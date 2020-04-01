A former Alabama chief justice removed from the bench after fights over a Ten Commandments monument and same-sex marriages is entering the fray over whether Louisiana overstepped its bounds by trying to limit attendance at a Central church amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Prosecutors filed criminal charges Wednesday against Tony Spell, the pastor of Life Tabernacle Church cited and arrested the day before. Spell said later that former Alabama chief justice Roy Moore would advise him and the congregation as they continue to defy Gov. John Bel Edwards' order to keep crowds to 50 people or fewer.
Moore is expected at a church news conference Thursday.
The East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s office filed a bill of information Wednesday, lodging misdemeanor accusations that Spell violated a governor's order. The charges came after a deluge of requests from city, parish and state leaders for the Pentecostal preacher to suspend in-person services amid a rise in fatal coronavirus cases in Louisiana and the Baton Rouge region.
Though legal experts say law enforcement is authorized to enforce crowd size limits — even at a church during an emergency — the Central city police hadn't acted to halt Spell's services until Tuesday.
District Attorney Hillar Moore said he worries that enforcing the governor’s order by way of sending law officers into the church may potentially expose officers to the virus if someone at the church is sick.
“It’s frustrating,” he said. “They don’t want to put them at risk.”
Churches in Arkansas and Illinois have reported coronavirus outbreaks among their congregations, though in the Arkansas case there was no order in place limiting crowd size at the time of exposure.
Roy Moore isn't licensed to practice law in Louisiana, so it wasn't immediately clear how Spell and the church plan to use him. "Well, we'll talk about that tomorrow," Moore said Wednesday from his office in Montgomery, Alabama.
In a recent Facebook video, Roy Moore spoke about his concerns over coronavirus-related limits on religious worship and constitutional freedoms.
Roy Moore is a conservative advocate of religious liberties who was removed from his position 2003 after defying a federal judge's order to remove a monument of the Ten Commandments from the state's high court.
He was reelected to the post in 2013 only to be removed again in 2016 over his defiance of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on same sex marriages. He resigned almost a year later to launch a run for U.S. Senate but lost to Democrat Doug Jones amid allegations Roy Moore had sexually assaulted women and teenage girls in his 30s, charges he denied. He placed fourth this spring in the Republican primary.
Spell said Wednesday that six of his church members had been fired from their jobs due their attendance at his services since Edwards' emergency orders.
He said Roy Moore would represent him and his church "for defense of the Gospel, for the people who are losing their jobs, for my name being slandered by (Gov.) John Bel Edwards, for his arrest that I had to undergo yesterday and for the people who are afraid to come back to our church out of fear of persecution."
If convicted of violating Edwards' order, Spell faces a $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail on each count. After being cited and arrested Tuesday, Spell held another service Tuesday evening, which attracted hundreds. Law officers at the church took no action, and the charges Hillar Moore unveiled Wednesday did not address the Tuesday night service.
Spell's Tuesday's service came on what turned out to be Louisiana's deadliest day from the virus, with 54 new deaths statewide, and more than 5,200 confirmed cases. By Wednesday, the state added 34 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 273.
Edwards and medical experts say that limiting crowd size slows the spread of disease and reduces the risk of overwhelming the health care system. The term, referring to how cases are plotted on a chart, is known as "flattening the curve."
Hillar Moore said he's unaware of any houses of worship that have continued to hold in-person services as many have shifted to online video streaming.
Officials in Florida this week arrested Pentecostal megachurch pastor Rodney Howard-Browne a day after he held a large Sunday service, violating a county ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.
Andrew Wagner, the state attorney serving the Tampa Bay area, said Howard-Browne showed no interest in complying.
“It’s a clear and present danger to the health of the community,” Wagner said in an interview. “You have 500 people who are going to go to the grocery store, the pharmacy and the doctor’s office after. It jeopardizes the health of everyone they came into contact with."