By the end of the day Saturday, 2,200 people will have filed into Living Faith Christian Center in north Baton Rouge over a 48-hour period to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a pop-up clinic model that Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration hopes to use across Louisiana to get more vaccines into Black communities.
The head of Louisiana’s Department of Health, Courtney Phillips, was among the first wave of people to roll up her sleeves Friday and get inoculated at the site.
“There’s a lot of mistrust -- earned mistrust -- in our communities of color,” Phillips said. “I have it. But it’s important to not let this mistrust create a greater inequity in health care.”
The Health Department partnered with a host of groups, including Ochsner, Albertsons supermarkets, Black state lawmakers and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, among others, to deliver 2,200 shots at the site, which sits in a ZIP code where 94% of residents are Black.
The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging set up a phone bank to reach elderly residents who weren’t able to navigate a complicated web of appointment systems online. The church provided the space and helped get the word out.
The problem state officials are trying to solve is an uneven rollout of the vaccine, with proportionately fewer Black people than Whites getting inoculated so far. State data has been muddied by a large share of vaccinated people whose race isn’t known. But that has improved in recent weeks as the Health Department scours public records to match names and races.
Edwards pointed to that data when speaking to reporters at the church. About 2% of those vaccinated so far are listed as “unknown” race and 9% are marked as “other.” Less than a quarter of the people who have been vaccinated so far were identified as Black.
“We know (Black people) are about 33% of our population, so they're underrepresented,” Edwards said. "Equity demands, fairness demands we do everything we can to make sure the vaccine is not just accessible to everyone, but that it is accessed, that shots go into arms."
State officials are hoping to avoid in the vaccine rollout a repeat of what happened early in the pandemic, when Black communities were hit particularly hard by the virus.
Bishop Raymond Johnson, who hosted the event in his massive church off Winbourne Avenue, said he’s been an advocate for the vaccine since early on because he had to bury people “very near” to him early in the pandemic.
“I just try to share that with my congregation,” he said. “I consider them like family. This is what I would tell my family.”
Johnson, who himself was vaccinated at a Walgreens, said a lot of the apprehension among Black residents can be solved when officials knock down “barriers” to the vaccine, and they can get the shot in a “comfortable setting.”
The Health Department picked Living Faith in part because the area has been "historically underserved" by not having as many health providers as other parts of the city.
Edwards said he believes the disparities in vaccination rates are the result of both hesitancy among Black people and difficulty getting access to the vaccine. And that access, he noted, isn’t merely geographical. For instance, many people, especially the elderly, can’t access the internet to schedule appointments.
That’s where the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging came in, signing up residents through phone banks and by visiting homes. Tasha Clark-Amar, the council’s executive director, said the agency’s social workers have arranged almost 5,000 vaccines so far. The workers call or visit seniors and fill out their forms so the seniors only have to show up to the site and get the shot.
“Our seniors were calling us and saying, ‘we want to get a vaccine, we want to come out of our house, but we don’t know how to do it with the computer,’” she said.
Black doctors serving on Edwards’ Health Equity Task Force have said officials should acknowledge that distrust of the vaccines among people of color is rooted in the country’s historical injustices, like the Tuskegee experiment, in which the U.S. government withheld diagnosis and treatment for syphilis from Black men for decades.
In addition to bringing the doses to underserved communities, Phillips of the Health Department said the agency wants to bring reliable information.
“We hope the model we're doing here with the north Baton Rouge pop up clinic is one that can be emulated across the state,” she said.