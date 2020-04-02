Livingston officials have reported the parish's first coronavirus death and are cautioning residents to "do better to stop this spread."
"We would like to convey our sincere condolences and sympathies to the family and friends of Terry Magee," officials posted Wednesday night on the Town of Livingston Facebook page. "He was a resident of the Town of Livingston and recently passed due to complications from COVID-19."
The announcement came after 20 deaths have been reported in neighboring East Baton Rouge Parish over the past several days.
Livingston Police Chief Randy Dufrene also posted on social media Wednesday expressing condolences for the victim's family and warning residents to heed warnings.
"Please take note this virus is dangerous to all walks of life," he wrote. "We have had our first death from the town of Livingston. Please stay home if you do not need to be out, keep safe distances when out and wash your hands thoroughly during these times.
"We have to do better to stop this spread," he continued. "Some of my family has contracted this virus along with several of my friends. So please help out by doing your part with self quarantine at home."