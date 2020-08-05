LSU Lab School started the new school year Wednesday, becoming one of the first schools in Baton Rouge to get back to in-person instruction since the coronavirus forced schools across Louisiana to shut their doors in mid-March.

“It just feels wonderful to have the students back in this school,” said Amy Westbrook, superintendent of the lab school.

Well, not every student. Not yet.

Reopening rules of Louisiana public schools: BESE votes in face mask, social distancing policies Backed by medical experts and education groups, Louisiana's top school board Tuesday approved minimum safety standards for the reopening of pu…

To minimize the risks from COVID-19, only half of the school’s 1,400 students, Group A, were back Wednesday. The other half, Group B, is set to show up Thursday. The two groups will come to this tuition-charging public school on the LSU campus on alternating days, except on Friday, when both groups will learn virtually at home.

It’s a hybrid of in-person and distance learning, with students spending only two days a week on campus. School districts throughout Louisiana, including several in the Baton Rouge region, will soon experiment with their versions of a hybrid reopening.

Amid a resurgence of the virus in Louisiana, a few school districts, including East Baton Rouge Parish, shelved their hybrid reopening plans in favor of 100% virtual instruction until at least Labor Day.

The lab school is allowing parents the option of allowing their children to stay home and learn virtually. Westbrook said about 4% of the students — 50-plus kids — are sitting out in-person instruction altogether, opting to attend school virtually. Westbrook said if parent demand for online instruction was much greater she might have recommended going virtually only, but 96% of parents are showing a vote of confidence in the hybrid plan by having their children attend school.

“We let that inform the decision we made,” she said.

LSU Lab’s reopening plan resembles the plans of many other school districts, with regular cleaning, mandatory mask-wearing for grades 3 on up, social distancing and classes with no more than 25 people.

The lab school also is checking temperatures of all students before they can come into the building. Westbrook said the school has allotted about 20 minutes for this purpose and it went smoothly Wednesday.

Students also are supposed to check their health before coming to school each day, as well as inform the school of any potential risks. Westbrook said three students informed the school Wednesday they may have been exposed to COVID-19, but are not showing symptoms, so they will spend two weeks quarantined at home.

LSU releases new details on fall reopening: some remote classes, masks, social distancing LSU on Friday evening released a more detailed plan for its 2020 fall reopening, which includes limiting large gatherings, incorporating remot…

LSU Lab School’s reopening plan is different in certain ways from the plan of LSU itself, which is reopening for the fall semester on Aug. 24. Westbrook said the university granted a waiver to the lab school, which is instead following guidelines set by the state Department of Education.

“The university reviewed our plan and agreed that the guidelines for higher education were not appropriate for a K-12 school,” she said.