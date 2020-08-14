As students and teachers begin coming back to campus for the fall, several schools in metro Baton Rouge have reported positive cases of coronavirus on campuses.
How Louisiana schools publicly disclose instances of coronavirus on their campuses isn't standardized. Schools' communication practices run the gamut.
Below are a list of reported coronavirus cases at area schools as confirmed by The Advocate through officials or via forms of communication such as school emails or letters.
Editor's note: This table only includes information based on initial notifications from schools and districts.
Has someone at your child's school tested positive for coronavirus? You can submit information to our reporters and editors via the form below.
