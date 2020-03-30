State education leaders said Monday public schools will have to devise unprecedented ways to replace classroom instruction if schools remain shuttered through the end of the school year because of the coronavirus.

Gov. John Bel Edwards' current schools closure lasts until April 13, and Edwards said Sunday his stay-at-home order with the same deadline "may well have to be extended."

That could also mean the end of the 2019-20 school year.

'If we don't go back schools essentially will have missed nine weeks of instruction, and that is a lot of instruction," said Belinda Davis, a member of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education who lives in Baton Rouge.

BESE President Sandy Holloway said President Donald Trump's announcement Sunday that social distancing rules would continue through April 30 "increases the possibility of students not returning to class for the remainder of the school year."

If that happens, Holloway said in an email, the state will develop and implement a plan "that contemplates this unparalleled situation of our local school systems, students and parents across the state."

BESE, which sets policies for about 720,000 students statewide, would play the lead role in how schools would handle a shutdown that could total more than two months.

Holloway said BESE and officials of the state Department of Education "are evaluating options and possible statewide guidance" on pupil progression, grading, graduation and other issues sparked by the closing of schools.

She said the health of students and school personnel are the top priority.

"This is an unprecedented situation, and it requires unprecedented actions to protect public health and save lives," said Holloway, who lives in Thibodaux.

A state survey shows that 39 of Louisiana's 69 school districts are offering online instruction.

Others are offering printed materials and other resources to keep students engaged.

However, the fact that only 69% of households have internet access, one of the lowest rates in the nation, is complicating the sudden demand for online learning.

Doris Voitier, one of Edwards three appointees on BESE, is also superintendent of the St. Bernard Parish school system and won national praise for her district's response to Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

"The big thing that we have to provide is an online learning platform but we have to have a mechanism that services children that do not have internet access," Voitier said.

"We are all scrambling," she added.

Edwards is set to hold a press conference at 3 p.m.

The state has already won federal approval to shelve standardized tests and other accountability measures.

The governor's order that closed schools until April 13 also removes the requirement that schools make up the lost days.

But if schools are ordered closed for the rest of the school year that would raise new issues, including the gap in instruction that would have taken place between mid-March and, for most schools, the third week of May.

"We don't want a child going on to the fourth grade without learning the things third graders are supposed to learn before the fourth grade, and you can say that for all the grades," said Jim Garvey, the longest serving member of BESE and a Metairie attorney.

Garvey noted that some school districts are assigning and checking work to ensure students can meet academic benchmarks.

"The more this break from school looks like it is going to go on the more we need to change it from a break to schooling from home," he said.

Voitier said her experiences after Hurricane Katrina taught her that students can catch up with missed work but it will take more than a two- or four-week summer session.