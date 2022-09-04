Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School student Angie Sauceda, 16, right, right, gets an anterior nasal swab for COVID-19 from specimen collector Hilary Willis, left, in a hallway during a visit by a team from Baton Rouge-based Orion Laboratories, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at the private Catholic school, where they've been doing weekly optional testing of its students and staff since August. Almost 200 schools in the Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas are being done by Orion.