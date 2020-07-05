The federal government is setting up four coronavirus testing sites in East Baton Rouge Parish beginning Tuesday, with the goal to test up to 5,000 people each day across all sites, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced.
The four sites are part of the federal government’s effort to support communities that have been identified as COVID-19 hot spots, or communities where there has been a recent and intense level of new cases and hospitalizations related to the ongoing outbreak.
“Knowing if you have COVID-19 and what to do to prevent further spreading the virus will save lives and lessen the economic impact in our community,” Broome said. “I implore our residents to take advantage of these testing sites if they have symptoms or were exposed to COVID-19.”
That have been dramatic increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the state, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. The biggest increases in cases continue to be in the 18-29 age group. There are also upticks in young people under 18 and in people aged 30-39. According to LDH, there have been 19 outbreaks associated with bars across the state.
The testing sites are located at:
- LSU – Alex Box Stadium parking lot on Gourrier Avenue.
- Southern University– FG Clark parking lot at 801 Harding Blvd.
- Cortana Mall, 9701 Cortana Place.
- Fairgrounds at BREC’s Airline Highway Park, 17200 Airline Highway.
The hours for all sites are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week, from Tuesday through July 18, for any Louisiana resident 5 years of age and older.
It is not required to pre-register but encouraged at: www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. On-site registration will be accommodated, but those who arrive pre-registered will be escorted to the express line.
The drive-thru sites are using the laboratory eTrueNorth to process the tests. Results should take 3-5 days.
- Test results will be provided by email (required to log back into website to view).
- If someone tests positive, they will also be contacted by phone.
- Test results will also be posted in the eTrueNorth patient portal.
- There is not a phone number to call for results.
If you test positive for COVID-19, or if you were in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, you will be contacted by contact tracers calling from (877) 766-2130 —save this number in your phone. During that call, you can be connected to resources that are available to help you safely quarantine.
LDH strongly urges you to self-quarantine while you wait for your test result.