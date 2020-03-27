Southern University Law Center said Friday it will postpone commencement exercises set for later this spring.
In a statement, the law center said that, like many other colleges and universities, it was postponing graduation ceremonies because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Chancellor John K. Pierre and campus leaders said that making this move would ensure the safety of its students, employees, and guests.
A ceremony will be conducted eventually, but only after health officials say normal activities can continue.
"The Law Center will provide the prospective graduates and campus community with new ceremony details so that we can recognize and celebrate our graduates on their accomplishments and future career paths," the law center's statement said.