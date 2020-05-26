Officials reported four new coronavirus deaths in East Baton Rouge parish on Tuesday, bringing the total number of virus deaths to 242.
East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. William "Beau" Clark reported in a press release that four more people died from COVID-19 complications between May 23 and May 25. The victims range in age from 69 to 73.
The new numbers come after two days without reported deaths in the parish. Generally, the coroner does not release COVID-19 death information on weekends and refrained from doing so on Monday, which was the Memorial Day holiday.