Donor Care Tech Nicole Jagneaux processes a platelet donation at Vitalant Monday, June 1, 2020, in Lafayette, La. Vitalant has begun testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Donors will be able to obtain the test results via their online portal. Mitzi Breaux, marketing and communications manager for Vitalant, said that the blood bank does not require appointments to donate, but that they are recommended to avoid longer wait times.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

The coroner on Monday reported six additional coronavirus-deaths in East Baton Rouge, bringing the parish total to 259.

From June 3 to June 8, EBR Coroner William "Beau" Clark says his office has investigated and confirmed the deaths of six COVID-19 patients, ranging from ages 50 to 98 years old.

Two of the deaths were nursing home patients.

A total of 259 East Baton Rouge residents have died from the novel coronavirus since mid-March. Two out-of-state residents have also died in Baton Rouge hospitals. 

