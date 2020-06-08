The coroner on Monday reported six additional coronavirus-deaths in East Baton Rouge, bringing the parish total to 259.

From June 3 to June 8, EBR Coroner William "Beau" Clark says his office has investigated and confirmed the deaths of six COVID-19 patients, ranging from ages 50 to 98 years old.

Two of the deaths were nursing home patients.

A total of 259 East Baton Rouge residents have died from the novel coronavirus since mid-March. Two out-of-state residents have also died in Baton Rouge hospitals.

