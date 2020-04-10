The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration this week issued employer guidance for recording on-the-job cases of COVID-19.
Under OSHA’s requirements, employers are responsible for recording such cases if the case is confirmed as a COVID-19, is work-related and involves medical treatment beyond first aid or days away from work, among other guidelines.
However, OSHA added an important caveat: In areas of ongoing community transmission, some employers may have difficulty determining whether workers who contracted COVID-19 did so due to exposures at work.
For these employers, OSHA will not enforce its requirements to make work-related determinations for COVID-19 cases, except where there is evidence a case may be work-related and the evidence was reasonably available to the employer.
As for employers of workers in the healthcare industry, emergency response organizations and correctional institutions, they must continue to make work-related determinations as guidelines dictate.