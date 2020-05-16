The Capital Area United Way is launching an "Unsung Heroes Fund" to support the hardworking but often unrecognized hospital employees that are working to keep Baton Rouge safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign was initiated by local physicians who want to highlight the essential role that cleaning staff and patient care assistants are occupying on the frontlines of this crisis.

These workers are "putting themselves at as much risk as physicians and nurses but without the same recognition, glamour,or wages," said Dr. Venkat Banda, the medical director at Baton Rouge General's Mid City campus.

The initiative is aimed at physicians, though anyone can donate by clicking here.

