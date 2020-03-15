The novel coronavirus has continued spreading in Louisiana and has claimed two lives, as of Sunday evening.
In less than a day, Louisiana's coronavirus case count jumped from 91 to 103, with the state's death toll remaining at two victims Sunday afternoon.
The Louisiana Health Department listed the updated numbers around 5:30 p.m. on its website, which also said 284 people were tested, an increase from 247.
Here are the latest major stories related to coronavirus in Louisiana.
1. Skip the holy water, pass the hand sanitizer: Faithful worship as coronavirus cases climb
With hand sanitizers substituting for holy water, worshipers congregated at Baton Rouge churches Sunday to pray for a state, nation and world troubled by the spread of the new coronavirus.
Attendance was off sharply, as many houses of worship heeded Gov. John Bel Edwards' order to limit crowd sizes. For those not attending Sunday services, pastors asked for private prayers following the governor’s order to limit gatherings to 250 people or less.
Despite being in a particularly threatened group — the coronavirus death rate is greatest among the elderly — Vera Baker said missing the Sunday service at Mount Zion Baptist Church was not an option.
“God is in control,” she said. "He didn't give me 98 years for not trusting him."
2. Many early learning centers remain open, but parents encouraged to keep kids home amid coronavirus
A top state official said Sunday that Louisiana's earliest learners should stay home if possible because of the novel coronavirus.
The recommendation was made to providers by Alexander Billioux, assistant secretary for the state Department of Health.
The roughly 1,700 centers are not covered in Gov. John Bel Edwards' executive order issued Friday that directed public schools to be closed until April 13.
They generally cover children from birth to age 4, which activities varying depending on the site.
3. Schools offering meals despite coronavirus closures
Schools across the state are offering meals to students despite being closed because of coronavirus concerns.
Find information about East Baton Rouge school meals here.
Find details about Lafayette area school meals here.
