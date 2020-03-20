Coronavirus stock

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Dozens of research groups around the world are racing to create a vaccine as COVID-19 cases continue to grow. (NIAID-RML via AP)

No new patients have tested positive for the coronavirus in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to the newest numbers from the Louisiana Department of Health. 

There are at least two new cases in surrounding parishes, including one more in both Ascension parish and West Baton Rouge parishes. 

The total number of positive cases for COVID-19 in the state has risen to 537. Statewide, the number of deaths is now at 14, including one in nearby St. James parish.

1,084 tests have been completed by the state lab. 

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in a statement Friday evening that the parish may see a rise in positive COVID-19 cases.

"This does not indicate a rapid spread of the virus, but is a direct result of the increase in testing," Broome said.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

