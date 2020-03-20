No new patients have tested positive for the coronavirus in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to the newest numbers from the Louisiana Department of Health.

There are at least two new cases in surrounding parishes, including one more in both Ascension parish and West Baton Rouge parishes.

The total number of positive cases for COVID-19 in the state has risen to 537. Statewide, the number of deaths is now at 14, including one in nearby St. James parish.

1,084 tests have been completed by the state lab.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in a statement Friday evening that the parish may see a rise in positive COVID-19 cases.

"This does not indicate a rapid spread of the virus, but is a direct result of the increase in testing," Broome said.

