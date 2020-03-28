Comedians say timing is the hardest thing to learn. Knowing how and when to deliver a punchline means everything.
Timing also must be considered as the LHSAA ponders the immediate and perhaps even a longer-range future for high school sports 2020. Even though he coronavirus pandemic provides a daily punch in the gut for all of us.
By now, most of us know someone infected with COVID-19. A growing number of people are losing loved ones to the disease. These two points are the reason why the LHSAA must proceed with caution.
“As educators, there are quite frankly other things that are more important right now,” LHSAA president David Federico of Ecole Classique said. “Everyone … administrators and teachers, including coaches, are stretched to do things we’ve never done before.
“There are online classes with new ways to teach and learn. We’re only two weeks into this and still figuring it out. Two weeks ago, I know some people might have thought we would be close to practicing and playing games. But we are not. We also must have a plan for our schools if we can resume classes in a few weeks. There is a lot to consider.”
Some people want and expect the LHSAA to pull the plug on its spring sports seasons now. Do not pass go, do no collect $200 or an LHSAA trophy, right? Others want plans to play and/or a way to honor senior athletes whose final seasons may well be cut short.
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine echoed many of the same sentiments as Federico during a radio interview on 104.5 FM Friday night. Bonine noted that he follows all of Governor John Bel Edwards’ press conferences and updates, along with communications from the Louisiana Superintendents Association.
The LHSAA is abiding by Edwards’ order from two weeks ago that closed schools until at least April 13. If schools remain closed longer, any timetable will change. More input and information will be available as the LHSAA’s executive committee preps for its spring meeting, which is most likely to be done remotely, April 7-8.
Some national precedents have been set. Kansas has canceled the remainder of its school/sports year first. Bonine noted that Alabama did the same days ago.
Bonine said he plans to take part in a regional conference call for NFHS member schools this week, which would also provide points of reference. He describes the member states as being “SEC” or southern states.
While LHSAA staff seek alternate plans, should spring sports resume, more than games must be considered.
“Even if we go back to school on the 13th or the following week, that does not mean games start,” Federico said. “Teams and athletes will have to practice and get back into shape for at least a couple of weeks. It’s a safety factor.”
Predictably, the uncertainty of the pandemic has prompted some people to skip ahead to the fall, wondering if football and the other fall sports will start on time.
Bonine declines to speculate. Like every other group in the United States, the LHSAA is in uncharted territory. Many of us are left with plenty of time and worries now. For the LHSAA, timing for a decision is not easy. None of this is.