GONZALES — Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment is ready to get back to business as usual, and says the parish's decades-old problem with municipal sewer service is among the top items on the list.
Two and a half months into his first term as the new parish president, Cointment had to scale down parish operations to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus just as he was getting his new administration rolling.
With hope that Gov. John Bel Edwards could begin easing stay-at-home restrictions after the current order expires May 15, Cointment said he has a 10-year, $100 million plan for regional sewer service that parish government could do on its own without a public-private partnership and still keep rates from $45 to $55 per month.
The proposal includes a new inspection program for individual home sewage treatment units — there are an estimated 19,000 in the parish — to improve their operation. Residents would have to pay an $11-per-month fee to finance the inspection program, which state regulators have said could provide the single biggest benefit toward improving parish waterways damaged from poor sewage treatment.
Cointment said he wants the Parish Council to begin considering his plans when things return to a more normal footing.
"I just need the green light. I need the council to take off the handcuffs so I can start parishwide sewer," he said in an interview.
He said it's time for the procrastination of the past two to three decades to end.
"I'm ready to start putting infrastructure in the ground. We've got the plan to do it," he added.
Cointment's proposal serves as a counterpoint to Bernhard Capital Partners' stalled sewer public-private partnership that roiled the parish at the end of last year as the parish was transitioning from one administration and council to another.
That plan would have invested $215 million in a new regional plant in Geismar and bring together the parish's 2,800 customers and Ascension Wastewater Treatment's nearly 17,000 customers with an eye toward quick customer growth.
The concept ran into stiff opposition and remains under negotiation. Cointment said Bernhard needs to improve on what he has put forward.
Since the outgoing council pushed a final vote on the deal to the new council and administration, Bernhard Capital has bought out Ascension Wastewater, the largest private sewer company in the parish and a partner in the deal.
Among provisions Cointment and others wanted to negotiate further, the deal had a guaranteed return on investment for Berhnard and called for automatic 4% annual rate increases over the first 10 years. Monthly rates would start at $57.90 and end at $82.41 by year 10.
Cointment says he plans to heed Edwards' social distancing orders, but, in recent weeks, he has been taking steps to warm up the engines of parish government for an anticipated reopening.
Since the outbreak began in early March, new cases of coronavirus in Ascension peaked around April 6 with a rolling three-day average of nearly 42 new cases per day.
The parish has had three smaller peaks since then but has been on a gradual decline. The last and smallest of those latter peaks in new cases happened on May 4 when the three-day average hit 17 cases, an Advocate analysis shows.
The rolling average smooths out daily variations in case totals, which are subject to the flows of the testing process.
The death toll in Ascension remained at 46 on Sunday.
Through the outbreak, Ascension Parish offices remained closed but government functions continued through remote working and hazard pay for key workers.
Recently, more of the workforce has started to show up at the office. The first of two teams of parish employees returned to their offices last week, with new social distancing measures. The second team returns Monday.
The parish and city of Gonzales jointly announced plans to begin gradually reopening city and parish parks through July 1, if Edwards starts to ease restrictions after May 15. The first step begins Monday when all parks will reopen for activities "that can safely adhere to social distancing standards, such as walking, fishing, and disc golf," parish and city officials said.
Cointment said he is hopeful the council can have its first in-person meeting on May 21 — the last two have been through teleconference — when his top administrators might be considered for council ratification.
Part of understanding what Bernhard Capital is offering has involved grasping what the parish could do on its own, without Bernhard's cash and customer base and in the face of a tightening regulatory environment.
Bernhard Capital officials are expected this week to provide their own analysis of what it would cost parish government to build a sewer system by itself.
Councilman Dal Waguespack, who is on the team, said he hasn't yet seen the fully formed proposal from Cointment but it's the kind of information, along with Bernhard's analysis, that is needed to make a decision.
"At the end of the day, I want to see what's best for this parish," Waguespack said.
A major concern for years has been that the parish would not have the customer base to support the new plants and infrastructure without high monthly fees or subsidy through existing tax revenue, as happens now to the tune of $1 million to $2 million per year.
The administration of former Parish President Kenny Matassa suggested that going it alone would result in an operational deficit of up to $27 million over 20 years. Those losses would have to come from other parish revenue, higher fees or both. Administration officials raised that analysis, at the time, to argue for the Bernhard deal.
Cointment said his proposal shows the prior administration's analysis was incomplete and that, with help from sizable grants, enough new customers without Bernhard could be tied into the system to finance the plan. The high-level proposal, however, didn't have a cash flow analysis that would show how finances might work out year to year.
Cointment's proposal lays out two options for a regional sewer plant, but it would likely start with a new one in Geismar to link up with existing parish infrastructure along La. 73 and La. 42. He added, however, that expansion of an existing parish plant in the Hillaryville area south of Gonzales would eventually be needed also.