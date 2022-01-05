Magnolia Woods Elementary is moving its pupils into three days of virtual learning after officials were notified of several positive COVID-19 tests at the school.
Remote instruction will begin Thursday, with students slated to return to their classrooms in-person on Tuesday.
Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System were informed of several positive COVID-19 cases at the school Wednesday morning, according to spokesperson Alex Stubbs. The district chose to shift to virtual learning "out of an abundance of caution," she said.
"The health and safety of our staff and students always come first and we do not make these decisions lightly, our thoughts are with those impacted and we encourage all staff and students to do their part in mitigating the spread of COVID-19," Superintendent Sito Narcisse said.
Impacted classrooms will be deep-cleaned and students will receive instruction via Google Classroom during this period.
Other mitigation measures, such as mask-wearing, sanitizing rooms, frequent handwashing, employee and staff testing, improved air filtration systems will continue. District leaders will also remain in communication with Health Centers in Schools, LDH and other local officials for guidance.