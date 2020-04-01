LSU officials announced Wednesday the university will move both spring and summer intersession courses online amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials revealed their plans to faculty staff and students Wednesday afternoon in separate emails. The emails cite how, as the pandemic drags on, it is difficult to plan for the future.
The remote learning will affect spring intersession, summer session and summer intersession.
"We will ensure that even though these classes move online, the Intersessions and Summer Sessions are as robust as ever," the email to students says. "We are committed to keeping you on track for graduation. I know you will all rise to this challenge as you have risen to the other challenges we are already overcoming."
University spokesman Ernie Ballard said officials have not yet made a decision regarding fall semester.
Staff writer Brooks Kubena contributed to this report.