If there's one thing that we haven't had a shortage of during the coronavirus pandemic, it's good food from local restaurants.

Some will be opening their outdoor seating areas to diners on May 1, while still offering lots of great takeout. And while we're on the subject of takeout, we have some good suggestions for you today.

Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar

The roasted chicken half at Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar sounds pretty good to us. Seasoned with rosemary, lemon and pepper, the chicken is served with potatoes and wilted rainbow Swiss chard ($20).

Tallulah, located at 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd., also has plenty of other menu items from which to choose at tallulahrestaurant.com.

Place your curbside takeout order by calling (225) 388-5710 between 7 a.m. and 9 pm. And starting May 1, the restaurant will open for dining its outdoor terrace, where the tables will be spaced 10-feet apart. This is for takeout only — there will be no dining service, and seating is limited.

Zoe's Kitchen

In the mood for something with a Mediterranean flair? So are we, and Zoe's Kitchen in Towne Center, 7415 Corporate Blvd., will fill that need.

The restaurant is offering family Mediterranean meals that serve between three and five people ($37.99-$45.99). Each meal includes a choice of entree of kabobs, Mediterranean chicken, rollups or fallafel and are served with two sides, sauce, Greek salad, hummus and pitas.

Place your order between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. by calling (225) 216-3534 or visiting zoeskitchen.com.

Carlton's Seafood Restaurant

This is Louisiana so seafood always tops our dinner list.

And the Catfish Jen ($13.95) at Carlton's Seafood Restaurant is a perfect seafood combination. The fried catfish is served over rice topped by crawfish etouffee and served with a fried pistolette and your choice of green salad or potato salad.

Check out the full menu at facebook.com/carltonsseafood, then place your order by calling (225) 261-0833 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. before picking up your food at the restaurant, 12424 Hooper Road, Central.

