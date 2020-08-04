Several days after Marsheilla Glenn tested positive for the coronavirus, her neighbor knocked on her door to bring her food and to check on her condition.

There was no answer, so the neighbor left the food on the front porch. The next day, the food remained untouched.

Worried, the neighbor dialed 911 and then called Glenn's daughter-in-law. Glenn was discovered on the floor in her bedroom, lying beside her bed. She was declared dead on July 21 — less than 10 days after testing positive.

Unlike many COVID-19 patients who spend their final hours in a hospital or assisted living facility with attending nurses and staff to monitor their final moments, the 57-year-old died at home, alone and unsupervised.

While the Louisiana Department of Health does not keep numbers on where COVID-19 positive deaths have occurred, the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office references location in each press release announcing virus fatalities. Glenn's is one of five such deaths in the past three weeks.

Shane Evans, chief of investigations for the coroner's office, said the parish has had multiple out-of-hospital deaths, but the vast majority of deaths were either in the hospital or in a nursing home.

His impression was that the at-home deaths involve people who knew they were sick and had been sent home after a positive test to self-quarantine — or refused to be tested from the start.

In Glenn's case, her doctor told her to go home and rest, according to her sister Diane Annison. When she called Glenn that Saturday to check in, Glenn told her, "It's real hard for me to breathe, but I'm making it."

Those were the last words Glenn spoke to Annison.

Dr. Christopher Thomas, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center medical director of quality and patient safety and critical care physician, said cases like Glenn's are painful for the health care community, which seeks to do no harm and provide as much care as they can.

"That’s really only possible within the confines of our institution," Thomas said. "Listen: We’re busy. We have challenges with beds, with staffing. What we don’t want is challenges with people delaying coming to the hospital, because our job is to care for them."

But Thomas said there are patients who have compounded fears — afraid of the coronavirus diagnosis and afraid of what happens to them if the virus is treated in the hospital.

If someone is diagnosed, Thomas said, that person should quarantine "to help others." For those who live alone, they should set up a communication schedule with loved ones to update them on how they are feeling, whether it's a call or text, along with keeping in touch with their primary care doctor.

A "health care buddy," like a friend or family member, can help someone with the virus determine if they need emergency care. And if they do, Thomas said, people should not be afraid to show up for treatment.

"We are dramatically better with getting people healthy than we were in April," he said. "We have survivors — over 800 patients who have been discharged from this facility alone."

Thomas also says people who have emergency medical problems should not put off getting treatment because they are afraid of getting COVID at the hospital. There are systems in place to separate infected people from those who don't have it.

"The safest place may actually be in the hospital in a non-COVID area when you talk about the potential to acquire the virus, because the community is clearly the area where the highest risk is," Thomas said.

As of Tuesday, there are only 33 hospital ICU beds available in the Baton Rouge region, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. There were 271 new cases reported Tuesday, with one new death.

Some of Glenn's sisters and stepsisters said they don't know where she contracted the virus. They wonder what would have happened if Glenn had gone to a hospital instead of trying to tough out the virus at home.

A Louisiana native who was the second youngest of six girls, Glenn lived a quiet life. She got married and had two sons, then later divorced. She moved to Zachary and saw her family on holidays.

She suffered from diabetes and heart trouble, which caused her to stop working within the last few years for an auto shop, where she delivered car parts and paint. Her legs began to hurt so much she could barely walk.

The sisters said Glenn was outgoing with those she knew and could cop an attitude when she felt like it, though she was generally easy-going. They all agreed that her greatest joy was her four granddaughters, whom she watched a few times a month.

Glenn's Facebook page is filled with pictures of her and the grandchildren, smiling for the camera and taking blurry selfies. The rest are of her granddaughters posing happily in rain boots or holding balloons.

"She lived for those granddaughters," Annison said. "She loved them."