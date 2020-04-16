Five people have died in the last 24 hours from coronavirus, according to East Baton Rouge coroner William “Beau” Clark.
Each had underlying medical conditions, according to the coroner's release.
So far 74 EBR residents and two out of state residents have died at Baton Rouge area hospitals.
The five latest people were unnamed but were described as:
- 39 year old male, who was admitted to an area hospital on 4/9/2020. He died on 4/15/2020.
- 78 year old male, who was admitted to an area hospital on 4/7/2020. He died on 4/15/2020.
- 61 year old female, who was admitted to an area hospital on 3/18/2020. She died on 4/15/2020.
- 90 year old male, who was admitted to an area hospital on4/4/2020. He died on 4/15/2020.
- 87 year old female, who was admitted to an area hospital on 4/13/2020. She died on 4/15/2020.
The Louisiana Department of Health will release its latest numbers at noon.