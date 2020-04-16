Dynamic Construction Group has donated $50,000 each to The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and HOPE Ministries, according to the Baton Rouge mayor's office.
“It has been extraordinary to learn how our community is helping citizens in need, and we appreciate the unprecedented strain on resources. We hope our donations will contribute to the impactful work of The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and HOPE Ministries,” said Josh McCoy, CEO of Dynamic Construction Group.
Recently, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome called on the Baton Rouge community to embrace public-private partnerships during the coronavirus pandemic. Her office encourages businesses in the community to partner with the city-parish to meet the needs of nonprofits.
As of Thursday, Broome’s administration has fostered the donation of thousands of units of personal protective equipment and over $200,000 in donations, according to the press release.