At mid-morning, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, Port Allen's Amanda King takes down the soggy Halloween decorations she'd put up just last weekend in front of her Maryland Ave. home, with help from her son Cameron King, 7, left, anddaughter Adriana King, 9, center, as Hurricane Delta was approaching landfall in southwestern Louisiana. 'I wish that I'd taken them down before last night's rain,' she lamented, as she took down the last in a series of cloth ghosts hanging from the trees.