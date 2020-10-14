City-parish officials urged East Baton Rouge Parish residents to use good judgment for Halloween this year, from face coverings to social distancing.
"East Baton Rouge Parish is on the right path to slowing the spread of the coronavirus, and we must work together to ensure we continue on this path," said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome in a statement.
Trick-or-treat hours for the parish are set for 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 31. All participants are encouraged to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and wash their hands when they return home.
The Center for Disease Control considers traditional trick-or-treating and costume parties to be “high-risk” activities during the pandemic, so officials recommend people participate in open-air events, where everyone can keep their distance and stay masked.