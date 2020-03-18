A new campaign has been launched to help Baton Rouge restaurants that have been forced to shut down dine-in service to curb the coronavirus pandemic.
The Keep BR Serving campaign will sell gift cards to local restaurants that don't offer drive-through service. Twenty percent of the proceeds from the gift card sales will go directly to impacted service staff members to help cover lost tips and wages. The gift cards do not expire, so customers can use them if and when restaurants reopen. The hope is the revenues the gift cards generate will help struggling restaurants stay afloat and be able to pay their staff.
"If these businesses don't survive this crisis, big box food is going to take over Baton Rouge culture," said Mitch Rotolo, of Rotolo's Craft & Crust. Rotolo said the money collected from the gift card sales will go into the paychecks of servers that week.
Restaurants can sign up to participate in the campaign through the website, Rotolo said.
Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome, who announced the campaign Wednesday afternoon during a press conference at Zeeland Street Market, said she is challenging the city's 100 largest employers to buy 500 gift cards and distribute them to employees. Todd Graves, the co-founder of Raising Cane's, has already met the challenge, she said.
"Imagine the impact we can generate," she said. "Those 50,000 gift card can make a world of difference to our local businesses and our impacted employees."
Keep BR Serving wasn't the only announcement aimed at helping small businesses and alleviate the impact of the closures mandated to control the spread of the disease. Broome said the city-parish will offer a 30-day deferral on local sales tax returns, which means taxes collected by businesses in February won't be due until April 20 and March collections will be pushed back to May 20. Businesses will not have to pay interest or penalties if they make their monthly payments before the due date, Broome said.
"We are hopeful this order will provide a brief respite to the businesses in our community," she said. This will not lead to a reduction in city-parish services or impact the MovEBR infrastructure plan.
Adam Knapp, president and chief executive officer, said local businesses are starting to feel the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. BRAC launched a survey on Friday, asking businesses to discuss how the disease is affecting their operations.
About 170 companies have responded to the survey, he said. As of Tuesday, about half of the respondents said they have changed their hours of operation. That's up from 25% in the first day of the survey, Knapp said. "This is changing each day," he said.
Sixty-three percent of companies said they are cancelling or planning to cancel an expansion because of the virus outbreak. And 60% of businesses are expecting some amount of significant shift in sales in the course of the first and second quarter. Sixteen percent of companies are expecting no change, Knapp said.