A task force created by the Legislature to find ways to help the state recover from the coronavirus has recommended cutting taxes on businesses, limiting their liability for exposing people to the virus, expanding tax incentives and enacting a laundry list of long-held priorities by Republicans and business groups.
The Louisiana Economic Recovery Task Force, comprised mostly of business executives, issued its first set of recommendations, which are aimed at the ongoing regular legislative session set to end June 1.
The 42-page report includes a host of measures that business groups were already pushing before the coronavirus pandemic rocked the state’s residents and economy. Those include “tort reform” to make the state’s legal system more favorable to insurance companies, rolling back changes made by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards to the state’s largest tax incentive, suspending or cutting taxes and ending lawsuits filed by coastal parishes against oil and gas companies. The task force’s recommendations were largely crafted in work groups that were not open to the public.
“It’s not a Republican plan, it’s not a Democrat plan, it’s an everyone plan,” House Speaker Clay Schexnayder said during a House Ways and Means Committee Monday. “It’s going to help small businesses get back on their feet.”
The recommendations to cut taxes come as Louisiana lawmakers are expected to face a dire budget situation in the upcoming fiscal year. The coronavirus has wreaked havoc on the state’s economy, causing historic levels of unemployment, and oil price crash and businesses ordered shut. Tax revenues are expected to come in far below previous estimates, and economists were set to reveal their first estimates of the impact Monday at noon.
The House Ways and Means Committee on Monday morning was slated to hear several bills to cut or suspend taxes, including one recommended by the task force to suspend franchise taxes, which is estimated to reduce the amount of revenue Louisiana brings in by about $378 million in the upcoming fiscal year. Another, by Ways and Means Chairman Stuart Bishop, would suspend severance taxes on oil and gas for a year, which is projected to reduce revenues by $514 million, though the number is expected to change as economic forecasts are updated.
“You have to give them incentive to come back and continue to drill," Bishop said of the oil industry.
Jan Moller, head of the Louisiana Budget Project, wrote in opposition to the bill that it would mean $514 million the state cannot use to “educate our children, pay our police officers or pay the doctors and hospitals that are caring for us during this pandemic.”
“We ask that you use Louisiana’s limited resources to prioritize our hospitals, our low-income families, our students and the Main Street businesses that need your help—not to give a tax break to the oil & gas industry.” Moller wrote.
The task force report also includes a new wave of policies sought by business groups amid the pandemic. The task force recommended legislation that would protect many businesses from being held liable for causing death or injury to people except in the event of “gross negligence or willful misconduct.” If businesses manufacture, distribute or donate things like personal protective equipment or hand sanitizer, another bill would keep them from being liable unless the same standard is met.
The group also advises postponing businesses’ contributions to the state’s unemployment fund for two months, prohibiting “unfunded mandates” on businesses like requirements they equip workers with personal protective equipment and expanding telehealth services.