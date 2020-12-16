Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the fourth statewide elected official to contract the virus.
Nungesser, a Republican who oversees the state's tourism agency, confirmed to the Advocate on Wednesday he tested positive for the virus and is quarantining.
State Treasurer John Schroder and Attorney General Jeff Landry have also tested positive for the virus, with Schroder's illness requiring a brief stint in the hospital after he experienced breathing issues. U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy also tested positive for the virus recently.
Nungesser is experiencing mild symptoms including a fever, the Monroe News-Star reported.
Please join me and @FirstLadyOfLA in praying for @LouisianaLtGov as he fights COVID-19. We wish him well and hope he has a speedy recovery. #lagov— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) December 17, 2020
Nungesser, 61, was previously the president of Plaquemines Parish. He won election as lieutenant governor, the second in Louisiana's line of succession behind the governor, in 2015, after then-Lt. Gov. Jay Dardenne ran for governor.
Recently, Nungesser has been at the center of a spat over Christian pop singer Lauren Daigle's performance at an unpermitted outdoors event in New Orleans that drew hundreds, prompting Mayor LaToya Cantrell to admonish the singer.
Nungesser said he offered $500,000 to "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021" in New Orleans, but withdrew the support after he believed Cantrell got her pulled from the lineup by writing a letter to the producer. But Daigle was never booked to appear on the show, sources told the New Orleans Advocate | The Times-Picayune.
Aside from the statewide elected officials, a host of other politicians in Louisiana have tested positive, including Congressman Mike Johnson and Senate President Page Cortez.
Capitol news bureau editor Mark Ballard contributed to this report.