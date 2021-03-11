When Gov. John Bel Edwards expanded vaccine eligibility earlier this week to anyone 16 years and older with one of several broad health conditions, he cited reports from providers of a "slack" in demand for appointments.

At Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, officials first noticed a slump in interest on March 2, when 124 coronavirus vaccine appointments went unfilled. That number soon grew to around 300 open slots a day.

By Sunday, the hospital had 1,500 unused doses sitting on its shelves.

"That's when we said, 'We need to open up eligibility. We need to see more people in the community get vaccinated'," said LaDonna Williams, vice president of operations at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group, who lauded the Edwards administration for moving so quickly on their request.

Louisiana now ranks among the most open states in the U.S. when it comes to who can get the shot. Nearly three in four adults in Louisiana are estimated to meet the broad category of "overweight" or "obese" under the new rules released Tuesday, and countless others now qualify under medical conditions like cancer, high blood pressure or are smokers.

"We try to find that sweet spot and when there's a little bit of daylight in the scheduling, that's a message to us to expand," said Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health director, Tuesday.

As expected, demand for the life-saving jab soon followed. Ochsner Health said it fielded roughly 500 requests an hour for appointments after Edwards' announcement, and Baton Rouge General filled 700 slots in 90 minutes. At the newly-opened mass vaccination site at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, appointments previously available the morning of are now filled days ahead of time.

Our Lady of the Lake said its appointments as of Thursday afternoon were booked seven days out — and its leftover doses will soon be injected in arms.

“Our goal is not to have any vaccine sitting on the shelf any longer than is absolutely necessary,” Edwards said of his decision Tuesday. “The more people who get vaccinated, and the faster this happens, the more likely we’ll return to normal.”

Louisiana currently ranks 29th in the country for the percentage of its population fully vaccinated, with 10.5% of its residents fully inoculated, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some providers said they hadn't experienced the so-called "slack" in appointments, but they welcomed the expansion nonetheless for its part in pushing people to think about getting vaccinated sooner rather than later.

Dr. Jeffrey Elder, an executive at LCMC Health overseeing distribution at the Morial Center, said the expanded eligibility "keeps the interest up in getting vaccinated," helping to prime the public so when supplies do expand, the demand will be there.

The mass vaccination site is currently administering around 3,000 doses a week, but Elder said the amounts could quickly be scaled up on a moment's notice.

"We could do three times the amount we're doing right now, easily, without breaking a sweat, if we had enough doses," Elder said.

Louisiana expects to receive roughly 100,000 doses next week, a shipment on par with previous weeks. Officials anticipate substantial increase in doses in April, but exact numbers are still unknown. The state said a small shipment of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine could come next week, though a more substantive allocation isn't expected until the end of the month.

The head of Ochsner's vaccination operation, Dawn Pevey, said its rare for them to end the week with unused doses. Still, she said demand had briefly slowed among teachers, who were granted eligibility on Feb. 18. Pevey said Ochsner recently set-aside 700 doses for a teacher-only event, though many were redirected elsewhere after it was clear there would be leftovers.

Pevey said Ochsner is capable of administering up to 75,000 doses a week if supplies were available, and in January distributed roughly 25,000 doses over a two-day period in order to "pressure test" its operations.

"We're prepared to administer as much as we're given," Pevey said.