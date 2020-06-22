In a Monday announcement that Louisiana will not move to Phase 3 of coronavirus reopening, top state officials illustrated how Louisiana's trajectory has changed.

At the end of May as Louisiana entered Phase 2, reports of COVID-like illness, diagnosed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations were mostly decreasing across the state, according to a Louisiana Department of Health graphic.

As of June 22, those same criteria are showing more instances of plateaus or increases than before.

Click here for the full Louisiana Department of Health presentation.

Louisiana began reopening for Phase 1 on May 15 then moved to Phase 2 on June 5. New Orleans started a modified Phase 1 of reopening on May 16.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said during the Monday press conference that the increase in hospitalizations concerns him the most. Louisiana reported an increase of 41 hospitalized coronavirus patients Monday. That number increased from 589 to 630.

"There are a lot of people out there saying they’re done with the virus. Well the virus isn’t done with us," Edwards said.

Louisiana will remain under the Phase 2 reopening restrictions for an additional 28 days, Edwards announced Monday.

The move will keep the current level of restrictions in place until at least July 24.

Edwards also said Monday that he expects schools to reopen on time in August.