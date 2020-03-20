The very workers who get medical supplies to hospitals and food to grocery stores -- truck drivers -- are having problems of their own eating on the road amid shutdowns sparked by the coronavirus.

"It is pretty rough," Melvin Snoddy, a driver based in Longview, Texas said Friday.

Amid new government restrictions, truck drivers are having trouble finding restaurants, restrooms and other ordinary services on suddenly depleted highways.

Drive-thru food stops are out because 18-wheelers cannot navigate the sites, and drivers cannot walk through them.

Social media posts have encouraged car drivers to help a trucker by using the drive thru for them.

Snoddy said he even had trouble replacing a brake hose a few days ago.

An employee outside the repair shop was stopping customers before they could enter the store.

"We are dealing with everything," said Edward Mathews, a Baton Rouge-based driver.

The new challenges have triggered a plea for help by the Louisiana Motor Transport Association, which represents about 400 firms and 90,000 workers statewide.

"What we are seeing is a number of well-intentioned restaurants that are doing drive-thru only trying to protect the public," said Chance McNeely, executive director of the group.

"We are asking that restaurants think outside the box on how they could provide the services to our truck drivers rather than turning them away," McNeely said.

The issue comes amid customer complaints about problems finding food, water and even toilet paper in grocery stores.

Some stores have cut hours amid the crush of demand.

Others have set aside certain periods for those 60 and older -- and most susceptible to the virus -- to shop without the jostling crowds common during the rest of the day.

+2 Louisiana's DOTD chief Shawn Wilson tests positive for coronavirus Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Wilson said…

State leaders say a shortage of medical supplies is aggravating a growing crisis that has produced about 400 cases of coronanvirus in Louisiana, one of the highest per capita rates in the nation.

Louisiana scrambles for resources as John Bel Edwards warns of dire coronavirus trajectory Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday issued a dire warning about the rapid spread of the coronavirus in Louisiana: Without a change in the trajec…

"People need us," said Tony Zayas, a Baton Rouge-based truck driver.

Zayas transports suddenly scarce paper towels and other household items.

"Everything in your home I haul," he said.

He said he is packing gumbo and other seafood for the road to get around restaurant hurdles, and eating in his truck.

"I am not close to anybody and they are not close to me," Zayas said of his makeshift arrangements.

On Friday he was taking a break to clean the inside of his truck "so I don't contaminate anyone."

Restrooms are another issue.

McNeely said he has been in contact with Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, who offered assurances that restrooms in state rest stops would remain open even though lobbies are closed.

'We are thankful that both the state and federal governments continue to provide regulatory relief so that we can meet the needs of the supply chain," McNeely said.

"What we need right now is support for our drivers who are on the road. We are just asking that if you are a restaurant or provider of some sort of service to people on the road that you try to work within the limits of an order."

One restaurant has already responded to the plea -- Mason's Grill, 13556 Jefferson Highway.

"Attn TRUCKERS! We know ya'll are having a hard time getting food because your 18-wheelers cannot go through a drive thru," Mike Alfandre, head chef and proprieter said in an email.

"Please know that you are always welcome to call in a to go order at Mason's Grill and we are happy to bring it out to your vehicle. We are in this together!"

The number is 225-756-8815.

Others who can help can send an email to lmta@lmta.la.

Some drivers, like those that haul oil field supplies, are less in demand amid the plunge in oil prices.

Those who make deliveries to hospitals, grocery stores, plants and homes are working overtime.

"You have more drivers out there working longer hours," McNeely said.

"They need showers. They need food. It is becoming problematic."

Snoddy said he is toting tuna, peanut butter, vienna sausages, crackers and bread to get around the lack of access to roadside restaurants.

"I got all kinds of things," he said.

Toriano Jackson, another Baton Rouge-based truck driver, said even in good times eating on the road can be a challenge.

"Everything is set up for cars," Jackson said.

One bright spot amid the upheaval is lower gasoline prices.

Diesel prices in Louisiana averaged $2.47 per gallon on Friday compared to $2.80 a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association.

Regular unleaded gasoline averaged $1.95 per gallon compared to $2.34 a year ago.