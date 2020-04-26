Instead of standing in a lunch line for hot plates of spaghetti or jambalaya, children in Louisiana are increasingly getting their school meals delivered to their homes in big cardboard boxes filled with items such as cereal packets, granola, fruit juice and canned beef stew.

Livingston Parish has been the most prominent adopter of home meal delivery in the Baton Rouge region. More than 15,000 schoolchildren in the parish have signed up. Boxes with fixings for 10 shelf-stable meals — five breakfasts and five lunches — started arriving at homes in the parish soon after Easter.

While the process took a couple of weeks longer than the school district hoped it would, Superintendent Joe Murphy said, “I am very pleased with this service.”

State presses school districts to relaunch student meal service State education leaders are pressing school districts to either restart the Grab & Go student meal programs they’ve suspended amid concern…

Right after schools were shuttered March 13, Livingston served Grab-N-Go meals cooked in its cafeterias and served outside school buildings drive-thru style. But as the coronavirus outbreak grew worse, state rules tightened and protective gear remained in short supply, Livingston and many other school districts opted to outsource food service rather than risk exposing their workers. Indeed, at least eight cafeteria workers in East Baton Rouge Parish have tested positive for COVID-19.

The largest service is the Meals-to-You Program based 400 miles away at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. Livingston families are set to continue receiving meals in this fashion until the end of June.

Livingston is one of 20 school districts in Louisiana that have turned to Meals-to-You in the past month. Five other districts in the Baton Rouge region — East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana parishes — also are having meals shipped via the service.

Another eight parishes, as well as several charter schools and churches, are using a similar home delivery service offered by the New Orleans-based Healthy School Food Collaborative, which is using a fleet of trucks rather than UPS or the U.S. Postal Service.

The Three O’Clock Project also has taken over meal service in many school districts, either serving hot meals trucked to feeding sites, or handing out boxes filled with several days of flash frozen meals that need to be kept cold once they’re brought home. And several school districts in the state are continuing to use their own employees to prepare and serve meals, though City of Baker schools is the only traditional district in the Baton Rouge area still doing that.

Louisiana was the first state outside Texas to seek to join the Meals-to-You program.

“We didn’t expect that we’d have a state that would jump on board quite as aggressively as Louisiana, but we are glad that you did,” said Jeremy Everett, executive director of the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, which oversees the meal service.

What began as a pilot program last summer, serving only 12 rural counties in Texas, is now shipping meals to 34 states as well as U.S. territories like Puerto Rico.

A charitable arm of Pepsi Co. and Houston-based McClane Global, the food distributor for the program, put up $1 million to help finance the expansion. And the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a partner in the effort, has promoted the initiative to states looking for alternatives.

Everett said the initial plan was to serve 100,000 children across the country. Now he’s hoping to expand that soon to 500,000 children.

In Louisiana alone, the program has home-delivered 2.1 million meals so far. Even so, demand has outstripped supply. Seven school districts in the state remain on a waiting list.

“It’s been like the Wild West,” Everett said. “Everybody has been trying to get their hands on the meals out there and serving them however they can.”

The program is available only to rural areas, but Everett said there are school districts that are eligible because they have at least some rural areas within them.

Getting accepted is just step one.

In St. Helena Parish, about 1,200 students, almost every student in the small school district, signed up online. Then Superintendent Kelli Joseph and her staff had to verify all their home addresses and emails.

“I would not want to do this process again. It’s a lot,” said Joseph.

She said those who have received their food boxes seem fine with them, but there are some families who have yet to receive their food. She’s planning to send out a survey to nail down who.

'Meals to You' deliveries to Livingston Parish have started LIVINGSTON — Sommer Purvis, the Livingston Parish schools supervisor of child nutrition, received notification April 13 from Baylor University…

Tammy Stalsby in Denham Springs is still waiting on not just one, but two food boxes. She said she was looking for some help with breakfast and lunch, meals her three children used to get mostly at school. She said she sent several emails to try to figure out what’s going on. Both she and her husband are still employed and in decent financial shape so it hasn’t been a big concern.

“I just thank God I’m not one of those in desperate need,” Stalsby said. “I know there are people who are in desperate need.”

Beth McCormick, co-founder of Mighty Moms, a nonprofit in Livingston Parish that fights hunger in schoolchildren, said Meals-to-You is good as far as it goes. She wishes families in the parish had more options. She blames a federal rule that bars school districts from outsourcing with more than one group at a time to serve student meals. It’s a way to prevent “double-dipping,” she said.

“There wasn’t going to be a fix-all that (Livingston) could have picked,” McCormick said.

In the meantime, Mighty Moms is serving hot meals donated by local businesses and churches three times a week. And the 27 food barrels it has around Livingston remain in heavy use, she said.

Stalsby said she has neighbors who are donating to Mighty Moms uneaten food they get from Meals-to-You. She said she plans to do the same.

“Anything my child wouldn’t eat, I would donate to them,” she said.