The Recover Louisiana Commission’s Gaming Task Force is asking Gov. John Bel Edwards to explain why he’s capping the number of slot machines and table game positions at casinos and video poker truck stops, along with reducing the number of customers — restrictions that could affect some casinos' decisions on reopening.
Commission members said Tuesday they want to know what's achieved by reducing the number of gambling spaces down to 25% of what would be allowed by law versus what would be accomplished by reducing the customer capacity of gambling halls down to 25%.
Wade Duty, executive director of the Louisiana Casino Association, said that reducing the number of gambling spaces means that it won’t be profitable for more than half of the state’s riverboats and racinos to open.
“I don’t want to seem ungrateful,” Duty said, “but if we can only service 25% of the positions, it really impacts the number of people who get called back.”
Edwards shut down state licensed casinos and video poker truck stops on March 17 in an attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus. On Monday he announced he was lifting some of the restrictions and casinos would be able to open.
But while other businesses are opening Friday, casinos won't be able to open until Monday in order for the State Police and Louisiana Gaming Control Board to put reopening regulations in place.
Arthur Lawson of Metro Gaming and Amusement of Gretna said the device cap means some small video poker truck stops won’t find it profitable to open. “If you have 19 machines in one location, it’s probably not cost effective,” he said.
The cap also impacts small restaurants, which would be allowed to turn on their video poker machines once they start serving food. “What does a restaurant with two or three machines do?” Lawson said.
Even with the device cap, some larger properties say they are looking to reopen and bring back some of the thousands of employees who have been without a job for nearly two months. Barron Fuller, senior vice president of operations for Eldorado Resorts, which owns the Belle of Baton Rouge and Eldorado Shreveport, said his company is leaning toward reopening. “We need to get life back in the building,” he said.
Under the reopening plan Edwards is operating under, casinos will be able to boost capacity up to 50% once the state gets into the second phase of reopening. That won’t happen until June 5 at the earliest, provided the number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana continues to shrink.
“There may be short-term relief, but we can’t predict where we will be the first week of June,” said Ronnie Jones, who heads up the task force. “And the governor can’t predict it either.”