The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisiana rose by 125 patients on Wednesday, pushing total coronavirus hospitalizations to 1,412, as infections continued to rise at a record-breaking pace, according to a noon update from the Department of Health.

Louisiana counted 14,077 confirmed and probable cases in Thursday's report — notching a new single-day record for infections, as the highly-contagious omicron variant sweeps across the state.

Of more than 230,000 tests reported over the last seven days, 46,766 returned positive results, a positivity rate of more than 20 percent, the Health Department reported.

Early research from South Africa and the United Kingdom on omicron has indicated that while it is more contagious, it is less likely to make those who have received their shots and boosters sick enough to require hospitalization. But researchers have warned that if enough people are infected, patients may still reach a number that may overwhelm hospitals, which are short staffed due to burnout and infections among workers.

Faced with a tsunami of infections, hospitalizations in Louisiana are rising at the same rate as that seen during this summer's delta wave, which culminated in a pandemic peak of 3,022 patients in mid-August.

The use of ventilators increased by 12 patients from the day before with a total of 60 patients. Ventilator usage has not risen as quickly as it did in previous waves, which may be further indication that omicron causes less severe disease, particularly among vaccinated or previously infected people.

Three out of four patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated, according to Louisiana's Department of Health.

The total number of confirmed deaths caused by the coronavirus increased by 7.