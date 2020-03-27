It would be easy for Will Wade to think about what might have been, what could have been, had his LSU basketball team had been able to participate in postseason play.

Would the Tigers have been able to shake their recent troubles and advance past their first game in the Southeastern Conference tournament?

Would they have made another impressive run, like a year ago, to the Sweet 16 — or beyond — in the NCAA tournament?

We’ll never know how it would have played out, of course, but what Wade does know is that it was another good season for LSU basketball.

Even though the Tigers hit a lull at the halfway point of the SEC’s 18-game schedule and scuffled in February, they did enough for Wade to consider the season a success.

“I’ve said this since I’ve been here: We want to be a consistent program,” he said. “Any year that ends with a top-four seed and double-bye in the SEC tournament and an NCAA tournament bid, that’s a good year at LSU … a very good year at LSU.”

No one has to tell Wade it could have been better, but a 21-10 record with a 9-4 mark against the eighth-toughest nonconference strength of schedule in the nation kept the program on the upward swing he envisioned when he arrived three years ago.

“We want to have some great years like we had last year,” he said. “But the key is to string together really good years. Every couple of years you can have those great years and every four or five years you can have those really, really special years.

“We’re beginning to get the consistency we need to compete at a high level, so this was a good year. We did some good things down the stretch; there are some good lessons we can learn from this.”

Wade cited the Tigers’ ability to bounce back after losing four of five games, and six of nine in that tough February stretch, winning at South Carolina and taking two of their last three games — all with their backs to the wall.

They did it, he noted, despite Marlon Taylor missing 10 games after having two foot surgeries and Charles Manning sitting out a total of 12 games after fracturing the same bone in each foot on separate occasions.

“We were in some big, big must-win situations.” Wade said. “If we had lost to South Carolina, we would’ve been in real trouble on the bubble. But we were won that one and then we won a couple of games down the stretch, which will serve us well.”

Wade didn’t hide the fact that he was disappointed LSU left three big games on the table against teams that would have been in the NCAA tournament field.

The Tigers held double-digit, second-half leads over Utah State and Auburn on the road, and outplayed USC for 37 minutes in Los Angeles only to see them slip away.

“We could have won, should have won, all three,” he said, while acknowledging they were fortunate to pull out a few games as well. “I think we deserved to win those games because we outplayed them for long stretches. But we lost, so that was disappointing.

“If you win those, you’re 24-7 and probably a three- or four-seed in the NCAA tournament and a two-seed in the SEC tournament. That’s the difference in having a good season and a great season.”

Looking ahead, Wade’s team will look a lot different next season following the departure of senior guards Skylar Mays, Marshall Graves and Taylor.

In addition, four key contributors — forwards Emmitt Williams, Trendon Watford and Darius Days and guard Javonte Smart — could test the NBA waters.

Wade has the sixth-ranked recruiting class according to the 247Sports composite listings and is working to add more pieces after signing five-star guard Cam Thomas and getting commitments frm two four-stars — guard Eric Gaines and forward Mwani Wilkinson — to go with transfers Josh LeBlanc and Shareef O’Neal

Whatever the makeup of his team is, Wade knows the Tigers will have improve defensively after ranking 12th in the SEC in giving up 77.3 points a game in league play.

“The biggest issues we have got to fix surround our defense, there’s zero question about that,” he said. “We didn’t have consistency and we didn’t have very good habits. We just didn’t do a lot of the little things very well.”

The lack of a rim protector after losing Kavell Bigby-Williams and Naz Reid allowed teams easy driving lanes to the basket.

If that wasn’t open, kick-out passes for wide-open shots from beyond the 3-point arc were the norm as the Tigers ranked last in 3-point field-goal percentage (34.5%) in the SEC and 269th nationally out of 350 teams.

“We’re going to get that corrected,” Wade said. “If we’re going to take the next step to be an elite program that competes at the top of the SEC at a high, high level, we’ve got to be able to defend at a high level.

“Our offense is good enough. It may not be pretty at times, but we were fourth in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency and 179th in defense. There’s a big difference between those two numbers, and it’s on me to get that corrected.”