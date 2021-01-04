COVID-19 vaccines will soon be available to those age 70 and above at certain pharmacies around the Baton Rouge area.
Louisiana unveiled a list Monday of pharmacies statewide, including 23 in the Baton Rouge area, that will begin administering small doses of the vaccine to people 70 and older, end-stage renal disease facility personnel and patients, ambulatory and outpatient health care workers, home agency patients and workers and schools of allied health students, residents and staff.
State officials say people will not be able to show up to the pharmacies without an appointment to receive a shot. Patients should reach out to pharmacies to schedule an appointment.
The pharmacies will only receive roughly 100 doses in the first batch, and the Health Department has already reported phone lines at pharmacies being tied up because of interest in the vaccine.
East Baton Rouge Parish
Walgreens, 5450 Plank Road, Baton Rouge
Albertson’s, 15232 George O'Neal Road, Baton Rouge
Albertson’s 4857 Government St., Baton Rouge
Albertson’s, 2950 College Drive, Baton Rouge
Capitol City Family Health Center, 3140 Florida St., Baton Rouge (225) 650-2000
Pharmacy Central, 17070 Greenwell Springs Road, Central, (225) 508-4977
Dry's Pharmacy, 4344 Church St., Zachary (225) 654-1175
Medical Pharmacy West, 2250 Church St., Zachary (225) 658-8101
Ascension Parish
Bertrand's Pharmacy, 2001 S Shirley Ave., Gonzales (225) 644-5641
Lagniappe Pharmacy, 117 N. Airline Highway, Gonzales, (225) 647-0111
St. Amant Pharmacy, 12502 La. 431, St. Amant, (225) 644-7288
East Feliciana Parish
McDonald Pharmacy, 1701 Charter St., Jackson (225) 634-2470
Iberville Parish
Goudeau's Pharmacy, 57930 LaBauve Ave., Plaquemine, (225) 687-4349
Livingston Parish
John’s Pharmacy, 29148 S. Montpelier Ave., Albany (225) 567-1921
Bernard's Family Pharmacy, 34876 La. 1019, Denham Springs (225) 667-4286
Springfield Drug Store, 31696 La. 22, Springfield, (225) 294-5045
Chris' Pharmacy, 18590 La. 16, Port Vincent , (225) 698-6888
Pointe Coupee Parish
Super 1, 420 Hospital Road, New Roads (225) 638-5151
St. Helena Parish
Greensburg Family Pharmacy, 6166 La. 10, Greensburg, (225) 222-4279
Tangipahoa Parish
Albertson’s, 1801 W. Thomas St., Hammond
Floyd's Family Pharmacy, 1625 N. La. 51, Ponchatoula, (985) 386-2232
Schilling Pharmacy, 210 Avenue G, Kentwood (985) 229-2501
West Feliciana Parish
St. Francisville Pharmacy, 7189 U.S. 61, St. Francisville, (225) 245-5141