COVID-19 vaccines will soon be available to those age 70 and above at certain pharmacies around the Baton Rouge area.

Louisiana unveiled a list Monday of pharmacies statewide, including 23 in the Baton Rouge area, that will begin administering small doses of the vaccine to people 70 and older, end-stage renal disease facility personnel and patients, ambulatory and outpatient health care workers, home agency patients and workers and schools of allied health students, residents and staff. 

State officials say people will not be able to show up to the pharmacies without an appointment to receive a shot. Patients should reach out to pharmacies to schedule an appointment.

The pharmacies will only receive roughly 100 doses in the first batch, and the Health Department has already reported phone lines at pharmacies being tied up because of interest in the vaccine.

East Baton Rouge Parish

Walgreens, 5450 Plank Road, Baton Rouge

Albertson’s, 15232 George O'Neal Road, Baton Rouge

Albertson’s 4857 Government St., Baton Rouge

Albertson’s, 2950 College Drive, Baton Rouge

Capitol City Family Health Center, 3140 Florida St., Baton Rouge (225) 650-2000

Pharmacy Central, 17070 Greenwell Springs Road, Central, (225) 508-4977

Dry's Pharmacy, 4344 Church St., Zachary (225) 654-1175

Medical Pharmacy West, 2250 Church St., Zachary (225) 658-8101

Ascension Parish

Bertrand's Pharmacy, 2001 S Shirley Ave., Gonzales (225) 644-5641

Lagniappe Pharmacy, 117 N. Airline Highway, Gonzales, (225) 647-0111

St. Amant Pharmacy, 12502 La. 431, St. Amant, (225) 644-7288

East Feliciana Parish

McDonald Pharmacy, 1701 Charter St., Jackson (225) 634-2470

Iberville Parish

Goudeau's Pharmacy, 57930 LaBauve Ave., Plaquemine, (225) 687-4349

Livingston Parish

John’s Pharmacy, 29148 S. Montpelier Ave., Albany (225) 567-1921

Bernard's Family Pharmacy, 34876 La. 1019, Denham Springs (225) 667-4286

Springfield Drug Store, 31696 La. 22, Springfield, (225) 294-5045

Chris' Pharmacy, 18590 La. 16, Port Vincent , (225) 698-6888

Pointe Coupee Parish

Super 1, 420 Hospital Road, New Roads (225) 638-5151

St. Helena Parish

Greensburg Family Pharmacy, 6166 La. 10, Greensburg, (225) 222-4279

Tangipahoa Parish

Albertson’s, 1801 W. Thomas St., Hammond

Floyd's Family Pharmacy, 1625 N. La. 51, Ponchatoula, (985) 386-2232

Schilling Pharmacy, 210 Avenue G, Kentwood (985) 229-2501

West Feliciana Parish

St. Francisville Pharmacy, 7189 U.S. 61, St. Francisville, (225) 245-5141

View comments