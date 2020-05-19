The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board plans to return to in-person meetings Thursday, but with limitations, when they convene at 5 p.m. to help narrow the field for who will be the next superintendent of the state’s second largest school district.

Rather than meeting at the School Board Office on South Foster Drive, the board is meeting across town at the more spacious Professional Development Center, 3000 N. Sherwood Forest Drive. It will be the board’s first in-person meeting in two months. Since then, the board has held virtual meetings in order to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

Attendees will be required to wear masks and everyone’s temperature will be checked.

Taylor Gast, a spokeswoman for the school system, said attendance will be restricted to 25 percent of the normal capacity of the meeting room at the PDC. That works out to about 65 people, including the nine board members, she said.

Gast said that if too many people want in the room, they can enter after others leave, and staff members who aren’t needed will leave the room to make way for members of the public. Also, there may be a video screen set up elsewhere on the premises for people to watch what’s happening in the meeting room, but that's still being worked out, Gast said.

Thursday’s meeting will be virtual as well as in-person. Viewers with comments can send in them virtually — up to 1,000 characters — and they will be read into the record.

The Advocate has posted online the applications of all the applicants. The School Board has posted online the video interviews of the five interviewed.

Here are the five superintendent semifinalists:

Leslie Brown is chief portfolio services officer for Broward County Public Schools in Florida, one of the largest school districts in the nation, with more than 270,000 students.

Adam Smith is the school system’s associate superintendent of academic programs, where he primarily oversees elementary schools. He is a career educator in Baton Rouge, including several years as principal of Park Forest Middle School.

Quentina Timoll is the school system’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, where she oversees the Innovation Network, a federally funded turnaround effort aimed at the school system’s lowest-performing schools.

Nakia Towns is chief of staff for the Hamilton County Department of Education in Tennessee.

Marshall Tuck, now an education consultant, is former president of the southern California-based charter school group, Green Dot Schools, and failed elective candidate for California state superintendent of education.