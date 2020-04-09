The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles will reopen their Reinstatement Call Center on Monday, officials said.
The OMV closed to the public on March 19 to reduce the spread of COVID-19, although Gov. John Bel Edwards extended the expiration of several OMV issued credentials, such as driver's licenses and vehicle registrations. The office has continued to assist customers with other essential needs.
The Reinstatement Call Center will be staffed by 50 employees statewide to field customer’s calls remotely. Agents are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to assist with reinstatement questions, collection of reinstatement fees and setup of installment agreements.
“I challenged my team to explore new ways we can serve our customers through no contact interactions and they have exceeded my expectations once again”, said OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain.
Anyone needing assistance from OMV for any reinstatement needs should call (225) 925-6146 and select Option 3.