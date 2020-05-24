An additional 129 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed across Louisiana, including 16 new confirmed cases in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to health officials' noon update Sunday.
There are now 37,169 cases statewide and 3,386 in EBR.
The state's death total is now at 2,567 after 7 more deaths were reported. A total of 229 people in EBR have died.
Across Louisiana, 813 patients are currently hospitalized as a result of coronavirus, including 102 people on ventilators.
Due to server issues, the most recent update is not inclusive of total commercial lab data. The State Lab data have not been impacted. Once resolved, LDH will update at the next noon update.
The Louisiana Department of Health provides updated numbers every day at noon.
