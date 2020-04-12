Moments after reading the kind of text no one wants to receive, Central football coach Sid Edwards acted on instinct. He made a phone call to Eric Held.
Held’s father succumbed to complications of the novel coronavirus a day earlier. Ron Held died April 7, the day he turned 76.
“Immediately, my heart went out to Eric and his family,” Edwards said. “Eric is a guy I’ve known for over 20 years. People like to call different professions a brotherhood or family and I’m sure they are. For me, coaching is and always will be.
“It isn’t always easy profession, and it is not for everybody. But the bonds we build with each other and with our players are strong. We need them in times like this.”
Days earlier, Held, director of the Louisiana High School Coaches Association, eulogized legendary New Orleans football coach Wayne Reese Sr., another COVID-19 victim, on social media. And he thought about his father and their similar ages.
Held thought about Edwards’ family, too, aware that three members had tested positive for COVID-19 just as both his parents had.
“When you’re growing up, you know there will come a time when you lose your parents. But you’re never ready for it,” Held said. “I sit here knowing that who I am is because of my dad.
“He loved sports and I sat next to him reading the sports pages every day growing up. We had Saints season tickets in old Tulane stadium and in the dome. I got involved in sports and became a coach because of my dad.”
The two stories — one of COVID-19 recovery for Edwards’ family and one of profound loss for Held’s family — frame high school sports in a way no one could have expected a few weeks ago.
There are no practices or games as wins and losses assume a new meaning.
And now this?
When he met with Central’s coaches as the state’s public schools prepared to shut down in mid-March by order of Gov. John Bel Edwards, Sid Edwards had no desire to be on the front end of the coronavirus pandemic.
Like it or not, the family was already there.
Edwards and his wife, Beanie, have four children, including two adult sons with autism. He had spent much of the previous year tending to his younger son, Jack Ryan, often driving through the night to provide a calming effect.
Just as his son’s condition improved, the coronavirus changed life again. Edwards’ daughter, Delaney, returned from a bridesmaids’ cruise on March 10 and received an email from the cruise line saying a passenger had tested positive.
She was exhibiting signs of COVID-19, including a high fever. As a young adult, it was difficult for her to get tested. The first test came back negative and the second was positive.
Edwards’ wife and her sister also started having symptoms. Beanie Edwards had a fever of over 100 for 13 straight days. Before her COVID-19 test results came in, she emerged from quarantine in the back of the house.
“Beanie came out and told me she didn’t need test results to tell her she had it … she knew she did because she had never felt this bad in her life,” Edwards recalled. “That was enough for me.”
Edwards assumed the job of family shopping/delivery, going from Baton Rouge to his daughter, son-in-law and infant granddaughter in West Baton Rouge Parish and for his sister-in-law, who was eventually hospitalized. All three have recovered.
“We’re thankful … no doubt,” Edwards said. “This is a scary thing. Anybody out there could carry it and unknowing give it to somebody else.
“There is no medicine to make it better or no vaccine for it. It’s a silent threat.”
A move apart
Held’s father and his mother, Leah, had both tested positive for COVID-19 and were quarantined in their Metairie home days ahead of Ron Held’s birthday.
And before Good Friday. Each year, the Helds would devoutly follow the route to nine Catholic churches in the New Orleans area. Spending a Good Friday in quarantine together was likely.
That changed the night of April 1. Ron Held’s fever rose to 104. Leah Held called Eric, the oldest of their four children, in Baton Rouge.
She said her husband was taking a cold shower, then she was driving him to the emergency room of a Mandeville hospital where their daughter, Kelly, worked. Their youngest son, Ryan, also lives in Mandeville.
It was the last time the Helds, just three months shy of their 50th wedding anniversary, saw each other.
Not wanting to impose on or infect her children and their families, Leah Held drove back to her Metairie home, where she remains quarantined. She remains asymptomatic and sends her children three photos a day of the thermometer after taking her temperature.
A voice in the night
The family spoke with or made Face Time calls to Ron Held daily. Eric Held offered a coach-like pep talk before his father was intubated and put on a respirator a few days later.
“My dad was a man of such strong faith,” Held said. “He displayed that throughout and it’s one of the things we take solace in now. I talked to him before he was intubated like a coach.
“You tell players to win the day and that's what I told him … let’s win each day, each hour and get better. My dad was always a positive person and he believed it.”
Held filled his days continuing to work, contacting coaches by phone and email, sending out social media directives on podcasts and webinars to help coaches and athletes make it through the pandemic.
Ron Held had improved. The plan was to take him off the ventilator on April 7. But just before midnight April 6, Held got a call from his sister.
Their father had suffered a brain hemorrhage.
“I know it was tough for her to make that call,” Held said. “There was no reason to think something like this would happen, but it did.
”And there was no way he could come out of it. The chart said, ‘brain dead.’
“That led to other conversations among ourselves and with our mother. There was a DNR (do not resuscitate) order in place.
“We knew he did not want to be kept alive by machines and we knew his strong faith. The decision was made to take my dad off the machines.”
Leah Held is set to come out of quarantine Monday. A funeral Mass likely won’t be held for at least another week, one that will allow for a priest, Leah Held, her children and spouses to attend.
A larger celebration of life, Eric Held says, will be held later.
All in the family
Edwards has reached out to Held multiple times either with a call or text and so have other coaches. Held’s boss, LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine, and the rest of the LHSAA staff continue to stay in touch.
Coaches and staff from Catholic High, where Held worked as an assistant coach through 2018-19, also keep reaching out.
Catholic football coach Gabe Fertitta and his older brother Joe were coached by the 48-year-old Held when he was an assistant at Holy Cross. Relatives on all sides of the Held family also provide support.
“All the calls, the texts and prayers mean so much to me and my family,” Held said. “The coaching profession brings people together. We share stories and game plans.
“Most of us share the same vision — to mentor and help young athletes grow and mature into adults. The love my family is receiving is a reminder of how special it is.”