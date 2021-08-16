Like many other educators, Kelli Joseph thought the worst was over. Yet, the superintendent in rural St. Helena Parish is once again starting a new school year with cases of the deadly coronavirus on the rise.

It’s unnervingly familiar. Actually, it’s worse.

“It feels like déjà vu on steroids,” Joseph said.

The latest numbers suggest she has good reasons for concern.

Since the virus’s fourth wave through Louisiana began in early July, cases have skyrocketed across all age groups. That includes school-age children, a group that suffered little early in the pandemic.

During the first week of August, there were 5,320 cases among 5- to 17-year-olds. That’s almost double Louisiana’s previous peak in early January and seven times as many as a year ago when the 2020-21 school year began.

Driven by the much more infectious delta variant, the virus has recently taken brutal advantage of the relatively low vaccination rates among the state’s 4.7 million residents, quickly overwhelming its health care system.

Those rates are even lower among eligible children.

Just 30% of the state’s 330,000-plus 12- to 17-year-olds are at least partially inoculated. The national average is around 43%.

In six states, more than 60% of that age range have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Only five states have rates lower than Louisiana.

And then there’s the 800,000 children in the state younger than 12 who are ineligible for vaccination. They aren’t expected to be eligible until later this year or perhaps early next year.

Vaccinations, though, have been picking up as the virus has reasserted itself, including among 12- to 17-year-olds. This is especially true in Acadiana, the Houma-Thibodaux area and on the north shore.

Seven parishes have increased their vaccinations rates by more than 20 percentage points during July and early August. Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes have increased by 19 percentage points each.

Even so, Orleans Parish is the only parish where more than half of 12- to 17-year-olds are at least partially vaccinated, and even there, only 35% have received both shots.

Unlike adult vaccinations, the pace of vaccinations among children has been hampered by the need for parental consent. That’s tough in a state where many parents are hostile to COVID-19 vaccinations, especially when it comes to children.

Even parents open to the idea have been hesitant due to potential health risks as well as the still-common perception that the virus spares children.

Persuading families that children should get vaccinated has been a tough sell even in parishes like West Feliciana. The parish is second only to Orleans in its vaccination rates for adults but lags slightly behind the state when it comes to vaccinating 12- to 17-year-olds.

Betsy Levasseur and her husband, Christophe, had been putting off getting vaccinated, both for themselves and for their three daughters.

“We were hesitant about the vaccine across the board. My husband had (COVID-19), and then I had it,” Levasseur said. “We delayed being vaccinated just to let some of the dust settle.”

As the fourth wave poured through Louisiana, sending younger and younger folks to the hospital, Levasseur had second thoughts.

“You just see the age of people being put on ventilators,” she said. “It’s not what we saw at the beginning of the pandemic.”

After talking with her father, a doctor himself, and their family physician, the couple recently took the plunge both for themselves and their two older daughters, ages 12 and 14 — their youngest just turned 11 and is not yet eligible.

On Wednesday, the couple got their second shot at West Feliciana Parish Hospital. On Friday, their two old daughters got their final shots at school via an arrangement with the hospital.

Hollis Milton, superintendent of schools in the parish, had worked with the hospital this past spring to vaccinate some 80% of the district’s employees, so it was natural to work together again.

“Our hospital reached out to see if we would be able to do it,” Milton said. “We like the idea because the hospital has vetted all the paperwork to be signed by the parent and so that streamlines everything for our school nurses.”

Some schools are going further.

In St. Helena Parish, there’s a clinic at every school where employees and students, provided they have parental consent, can get vaccinations and routine COVID-19 testing through an arrangement with Southeast Community Health System.

Joseph said the fast spread of the delta variant has forced her staff to up their game.

“Now it’s not just about keeping in place the things we did last year but to put extra things in place to keep kids safe,” she said.

Yet, it only goes so far.

“The school system can only do so much,” Joseph said. “That’s a big fear for me. As a parent of a school-age child, I’m just as concerned as any other parent would be.”

While schools across the state were able to reopen over the past two weeks without apparent incident, there were exceptions. A Catholic high school in Donaldsonville shifted to virtual-only for 10 days after 15 students tested positive. And a couple of charter schools in Baton Rouge decided to delay the start of school, in one case because of a faculty member who tested positive.

Virtual instruction has been dialed down substantially this year compared with last year in favor of in-person instruction, though it still exists and is in demand. For instance, East Baton Rouge Parish school officials recently expanded access to their lone virtual option, EBR Virtual Academy, and had enrolled 723 students at the end of last week — quadruple its enrollment two weeks earlier.

It’s unclear how many coronavirus cases the schools are contending with. State-level public recording of cases in K-12 schools has yet to restart and many school districts release little to no additional information.

One exception is New Orleans public schools. That charter-only school district has recorded a total of 120 cases at 88 campuses, forcing 638 people to quarantine.

Warren Easton High has had the most cases, 21, while Booker T. Washington High has had just eight cases but the most quarantines, with 174.

Meanwhile, a new federally funded, state-run COVID-19 testing in schools program has grown from five to 12 parish or city school districts, as well as a smattering of newly adopting charter and private schools, including the Diocese of Baton Rouge.

The late start of the testing program led one school, Louisiana Key Academy in Baton Rouge, to delay its start date for the new school year by 10 days to this Monday.

The K-8 charter school, which focuses on children with dyslexia, was one of the only schools last year to routinely test staff and students for coronavirus via an arrangement with Pennington Biomedical Research Center. The school started with twice-a-week testing before downscaling to testing once at the start of every week.

“It became like carpool, just a thing you do on Monday morning,” Principal Heather Bourgeois said.

She said it was effective in getting an early read on the spread of the virus and limit who would have to quarantine. Besides safety, the goal was to allow for the greatest possible in-person instruction, which Bourgeois said is even more important when it comes to children with dyslexia.

“For a dyslexic kid to have to go home for five days here, five days there, it’s very disruptive,” Bourgeois said.

This year, the school planned to shift to the state testing program, but it’s not set to start until the week of Aug. 23 at earliest. As cases of the virus proliferated, Bourgeois and the school’s board decided to not take any chances. So they put off the start of school until they could purchase additional testing to cover the days until the state program would kick in.

“We are going to go ahead and pay for the first round of testing, because we know how important it is,” she said.

Louisiana Key Academy is also heavily promoting vaccinations. It’s held two vaccine clinics already and is planning a third. It’s also holding its own vaccine lottery, which is open not only to the 112 older students eligible to get vaccinated but also to their family members and the family members of younger students if they can show all the eligible members of their household are already vaccinated.

“We’re encouraging households, or even that really good friend you hang out with a lot, to come out and get vaccinated,” Bourgeois said.