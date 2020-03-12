In an effort to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic and avoid overwhelming health care systems, Louisiana and federal officials on Thursday said the state would limit visits to nursing homes and prisons and warned of more steps to limit public gatherings in the coming weeks.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, in a joint press conference with Gov. John Bel Edwards and other state leaders, said the country was at an “inflection point” for responding to the coronavirus, or COVID-19, a day after President Donald Trump announced a ban on travel from most European countries for 30 days.

Adams, in Louisiana for a pre-scheduled trip that turned into a coronavirus response meeting, said the federal government was moving from focusing on containing the virus to mitigating its impacts across the country. He also said the government was working to “flatten the curve,” or spreading out cases to avoid overwhelming hospitals and other health systems. That will lead to cancellation of large events and other disruptions.

“Mitigation is inward-facing. It’s saying, We’ve got coronavirus in our communities. What can we do to lower the impact of it and slow the spread of it,” Adams said.

Edwards said Louisiana discovered its 14th case Thursday of the new coronavirus, another resident of the Lambeth House retirement home in New Orleans. The cases are considered “presumptive” until the U.S. Centers for Disease Control confirms them.

The governor indicated the state would continue to see large gatherings cancelled and that the government would take steps to slow the spread of the virus, which is largely spreading in New Orleans but which has impacted several parishes across the state.

“We’re at an inflection point,” Edwards said. “We are looking at limiting certain things that we know to increase the risk of the virus being spread. It has to do with gatherings of a certain size.”

Edwards also urged younger people who may not be at high risk to take precautions to avoid spreading the virus to elderly and sick people, saying “we owe it to our loved ones” to do everything possible to avoid infecting the state’s most vulnerable.