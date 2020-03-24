Now this is a special day we can all get behind. The restaurant industry, which has been particularly hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, has dubbed today “The Great American Takeout.”

So let's do that. Call or click on the website of your favorite place and show them a little love. Don't forget to tip generously.

Here's what's on the menus today at three local eateries:

Rocca Pizzeria

We think pizza's always a good idea, coronavirus or not, and Rocca Pizzeria, 3897 Government St., has us craving its hand-tossed, wood-fired pies.

The Mr. Piggy pizza, available on its online menu, is topped with mortadella, sausage, bacon, roast pork and mozzarella. Oh wait, there's also the Iverstine pizza with salami, andouille, red onion, sharp provolone, spicy chilis and local honey. Add eggs on top for an extra $2.

And the best part? Rocca's has slashed its prices to $10 and is offering delivery by its own staffers to help keep them employed.

Call between (225) 478-1286 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday or order at roccapizzeria.com for carry out or delivery. Use the promo code CURBSIDE for 10 percent off pick up orders.

Roberto's River Road Restaurant

Aww, we really like what Roberto's River Road Restaurant, 1985 La. 75, Sunshine, is doing. The restaurant is dedicating all gratuities and proceeds from gift card sales to its wait staff until restaurant dining rooms are allowed to reopen.

Roberto's is offering a limited menu that includes a Cajun Crawfish Salad; Catfish Billy, a fried or grilled catfish topped by crawfish étouffée; and burgers and fried seafood po-boys. And all bottled wine is 40% off when paired with a takeout order.

Call (225) 642-5999 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. or visit robertosrestaurant.net.

Drago's Seafood Restaurant

Need a charbroiled oyster fix? We do, too, and the Baton Rouge location of Drago's Seafood Restaurant, 4580 Constitution Ave., can always fill the bill.

The restaurant is offering its signature dish on its takeout menu, along with other favorites. But during this crisis, it's Drago's "On the Geaux Family Menu" that catches our eye with family-size dinners ranging from $29 to $69 and including such entrees as seafood pasta to braised beef pasta, along with shrimp or oyster po-boy loaves.

Call ahead at (225) 256-3092 between noon and 8 p.m. daily to place your to-go orders or visit dragosrestaurant.com.