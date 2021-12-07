The Louisiana Supreme Court said Tuesday it wants to take a look at whether criminal charges should remain in place against a Central pastor accused of violating Gov. John Bel Edwards' emergency order in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Rev. Tony Spell continued to hold services at his Life Tabernacle Church after Edwards imposed limits on the size of public gatherings in the first few weeks of the pandemic. Edwards imposed the order at a time when little was known about the coronavirus and the number of deaths in Louisiana was just starting to ramp up.
Spell said Edwards' order violated rights guaranteed to him under the Constitution. Edwards has said the restrictions were based on scientific data showing that less interaction among people could slow the virus' spread.
In late May, a three-judge panel of the Louisiana 1st Circuit Court of Appeal denied Spell's initial challenge. In an order Tuesday, the state Supreme Court said it wants to weigh in. A scheduling order requests that Spell file briefs by Jan. 3 and that the state follow by Jan. 21. The order also says the court would set a time for oral arguments.
Without ruling on merits of Rev. Tony Spell's claims, appellate court kicks case back to trial judge
In addition to six counts of violating the governor's order, Spell also was accused separately of assault after authorities said he nearly backed into a man with a school bus as the man was protested outside of the church along a public roadway.
Previously, state and federal courts have generally ruled Edwards had the authority to impose certain restrictions during a public health emergency. In November 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court turned away the case after courts in Louisiana said Edwards' orders were either constitutional or moot.
After decisions in other jurisdictions, however, a panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals subsequently said in June that a lower court judge should look at whether Spell was entitled to damages. A New York ruling said its governor could not enforce COVID restrictions on houses of worship and a California ruling relaxed rules imposed against churches and said future restrictions could not treat church and secular activity differently.
COVID-19 has killed nearly 15,000 Louisiana residents since the pandemic began here in earnest in March 2020. Nearly 775,000 people have had the disease.