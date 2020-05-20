Add interim boys basketball coach to the list of titles for Central High’s Sid Edwards, who leads all active Baton Rouge area head football coaches in career wins.
The announcement was made Wednesday. Edwards already serves as the Wildcats head football coach and athletic director. It will be his second stint as interim basketball coach at Central.
“I am going to do it. The thing that makes this possible is the experience we have on our coaching staff,” Edwards said. “We have guys who have been on our football staff together for a while. And there are coaches with basketball experience who we hope can lend a hand too.
“Right now, because of the (coronavirus) pandemic, we are not sure what the season will look like. The thing I’m most concerned with is making sure the team, and in particular the seniors, have the best basketball experience they can. Because about 89 percent our basketball guys also play football there will be some crossover.”
Edwards has an 89-49 record in 12 years as head football coach at Central. His career record is 169-69, including two state titles at Redemptorist. He is also the only local coach to win football and basketball titles in the same year — a feat he pulled off at Redemptorist in 2002-03.
Central Principal Brandon LaGroue cited hiring concerns in the midst of a pandemic as a key reason for the move. Brian Hargroder resigned as basketball coach at the end of the season and remains on the Central staff as a teacher.
“We opened the position up back in March and had several great applicants,” LaGroue said in a provided statement. “Due to the pandemic, virtual school and online learning, and positions becoming scarce during the hiring process in these unprecedented times, we felt it was most appropriate to bring coach Sid in to take the reins. We are confident that the program will be in good hands until we can all recover, and truly move forward.”
Edwards coached the Wildcats to a 22-5 record in 2010 in his other interim stint before shifting back to football only.
Before becoming a high school football coach, Edwards was successful AAU basketball coach in the Baton Rouge area, winning six state titles and one national title. He also was an assistant basketball coach at Nicholls State.
After completing degree work at NSU, Edwards began his successful run at Redemptorist. He has a 100-24 record as a boys basketball coach, including a 78-19 mark in three seasons at Redemptorist.