Checks will start going out this week for those eligible frontline employees who worked during the coronavirus pandemic’s “stay at home” order, according to the Louisiana Department of Revenue.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Revenue Department had received 205,240 applications for a $250 one-time Frontline Worker COVID-19 Hazard Pay Rebate open to a wide variety of workers from bus drivers to garbage collectors to grocery store clerks – people who stayed on the job while the rest of the state stayed at home.

“The initial review of applications suggests a number of applicants do not work in the eligible job categories established by the legislation creating the rebate program,” Byron Henderson, the department’s spokesperson, said Tuesday.

“Applications from ineligible workers will not be approved, therefore eligible workers who have not applied are encouraged to do so before the application period closes on Oct. 31, 2020. Furthermore, if the Legislature allocates additional funds for the rebate program, eligible applications will be approved on a first-come, first-served basis," he said.

Workers can apply at https://frontlineworkers.la.gov/. Applications can be mailed or downloaded in printable form or are available by called (855) 307-3893.

Workers qualify if they make less than $50,000 a year, are Louisiana residents, and put in at least 200 hours between March 22 through May 14, when the state’s stay-at-home directive was in place. They also need to have been employed as of March 11 in a job deemed essential. Obviously, nurse and cops are included. But so are home healthcare providers, hospital housekeepers and laundry personnel, firefighters and emergency personnel, convenience store clerks and home meal deliverers, as well as a host of other jobs in more than two dozen employment categories.

Independent contractors, self-employed individuals, and gig workers may be eligible, if all of the same eligibility requirements are met.

The rebate may have been the Democratic answer to a Republican program, but nobody voted against the measure in the Legislature.

Legislators diverted federal dollars initially dedicated to help local government pay off its costs. Part of the money went to frontline workers. Another $275 million of the federal money earmarked for local governments to help business owners, who could be eligible for up $15,000 in grant money through the Main Street Recovery Program.

The application process for businesses began Tuesday.