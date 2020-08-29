As work-a-day commuters headed home in Friday evening traffic, Augustin Rwagasore was getting into full gear for his second job of the day with a quick stop at the Ginza Sushi and Japanese Steakhouse on Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
Fully masked, the 30-year-old Baton Rouge resident picked up his delivery order in a stapled, brown paper bag from Angela Finch, co-owner of the family restaurant, and then headed back into the traffic to a customer living off Perkins Road.
A full-time warehouse worker by day, Rwagasore works by night for Waitr and DoorDash, cashing in on increased deliveries in recent months during the novel coronavirus outbreak.
"We've been very busy," he said.
But jobs like Rwagasore's may be among those most at risk from the virus, a study by Ochsner Health System study of the Baton Rouge area suggests.
The primary goal of the study, which looked at a representative selection of 2,100 adults in a four-parish part of the capital region, was to get an estimate of how many people have gotten the virus. Combined with state testing data, it found almost 10% of the region's adults — about 53,000 people — had already contracted the virus by Aug. 2, and about 60% of them didn't show any symptoms.
But the study also looked at the occupations of those who tested positive for active infections or for the antibodies that indicate people had had the virus previously.
In Baton Rouge, Ochsner uncovered a suggestive, but incomplete finding among those tested: workers with jobs that bring them door-to-door had a 6.3 times greater chance of having tested positive for the virus than a typical office worker, whom the study found had the lowest prevalence for the virus.
The door-to-door category isn't limited to food delivery drivers like Rwagasore. It includes anyone who goes to people's homes as part of their jobs, Ochsner researchers said.
People's occupations were self-reported.
Ochsner researchers were quick to point out that the finding about door-to-door workers involved a very small, though still statistically significant, subset of those tested -- less than 20 people -- and cautioned the risk level could drop with greater numbers in the sample.
In a similar vein, however, the study had stronger data about workers who had "public facing" jobs, such as people who work in retail or restaurants or even government jobs with regular public interaction, such as police officers. They had a 3.1 times greater chance having tested positive for the virus than typical indoor office workers.
Dr. Leo Seoane, Ochsner's chief academic officer and a senior vice president who was a lead researcher in the study, said those findings are in line with other research that office workers taking the proper precautions really don't seem to be spreading the virus.
"This is just further evidence of that. It's really those public facing jobs," he said.
The chances of testing positive for public-facing workers was even greater than that of health care workers. They had a 2.6 times greater chance of testing positive than an office worker,whether or not they were involved in direct patient care, Ochsner found.
The Ochsner study also raises questions about the connection between a person's job and the disparate impact of the virus on minorities — and the rise in cases among young adults since early summer.
Ochsner found Black and Hispanic residents in Baton Rouge were around three times more likely to have tested positive for the virus than White residents. Adults 18 to 29 also had significantly greater chances of having tested positive for the virus than those 70 or older.
According to state labor data from 2017, minorities are over-represented in the greater Baton Rouge area in food preparation and service jobs, as well as jobs involved in the cleaning and maintenance of buildings and property.
Anecdotally, it's also suggested that young adults make up a significant piece of the Baton Rouge area's restaurant work force.
Seoane said Ochsner's first analysis of the data didn't look for a connection between jobs and disparate impacts among certain demographic groups. But he believes the study collected enough information to see if that kind of connection exists.
Full results may not be available for several weeks.
The study also didn't establish when or where infected workers contracted the virus -- on the job or off it. But health researchers have noted repeatedly that spread of the virus, which happens primarily through airborne droplets, is tied to increased exposure and proximity to others.
Justin Ferguson, executive chef and co-owner of the BRQ Seafood and Barbecue restaurant and bar off Jefferson Highway, called Ochsner's findings about the chances of infection in public facing jobs "simple math."
"It's like restaurants, for instance. Yeah, even though we're at 50% capacity, we're still busy all day long, so you're still getting around hundreds of people per day," Ferguson said.
He said his restaurant has taken the state's social distancing and mask restrictions to heart and has regular, professional cleaning inside the restaurant. Employees have also been tested at times, all of whom were negative.
Ferguson said that a few employees have contracted the virus, but not while they were working, appearing to have gotten it in an off-the-job setting.
He suggested his restaurant's high ceilings and extensive ventilation may also be helping, as well as requests of employees earlier in the pandemic not to go bars when they reopened briefly or, if they had gone to bars, to stay home for 14 days.
"We've been very, very fortunate," he said.
Waitr, DoorDash and other companies that use independent, contract labor for their delivery businesses say they have tried to assist their workers with basic safety equipment and have set up so-called "contactless delivery" measures.
At DoorDash, the company has provided drivers with free masks, hand sanitizer, gloves and wipes, and offered steep discounts for virtual urgent care visits for workers who may need testing.
But Seoane said he wonders how rigorous the contactless delivery is. Many delivery drivers still have to enter restaurants and can interact directly, if briefly, with those employees. Also, he noted, workers may stop while on the road for a drink and a snack or gasoline.
Seoane also added that the high prevalence of infection among young adults may have to do with other social factors off the job, as much as work in public-facing occupations.
Rwagasore, the delivery driver, said he wasn't surprised by the study's findings but said it isn't going to deter him. He said he consistently uses the masks and other protective equipment DoorDash has provided him.
A naturalized U.S. citizen who emigrated to Louisiana nine years ago from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwagasore said he is trying to earn enough money to support his three young children, all 5 or younger, and his girlfriend, who is staying home right now to care for them.
"For me, the first priority is my family," he said. "So if I stop working, I cannot support my family, so I do what I do, like, to keep working, but I also take every precaution I can just to protect my family."