Wearing masks by students and staff will become optional starting Monday in East Baton Rouge public schools.
The school district announced the change Friday afternoon.
East Baton Rouge was one of the few school systems to continue with mandatory mask-wearing after Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted a statewide mask mandate in late October.
Superintendent Sito Narcisse had planned to lift the district mandate in early January with the start of the second semester of the school year, but decided to keep it in place when COVID-19 cases spiked due to the omicron variant.
In its announcement, the school system said it's lifting the mandate because case counts have fallen low enough to justify the move. Specially, less than 0.5% of students and staff in the district are testing positive for COVID-19.
Narcisse's administration made the decision in consultation with a Health Advisory Council composed of local medical professionals.
The lifting of the mask mandate is part of a wave similar moves by local and state governments around the country as the omicron-fueled case surges wane.