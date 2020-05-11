Gov. John Bel Edwards will join us for a virtual town hall this week to discuss his plans for safely reopening Louisiana's economy.
The governor will appear with our editor, Peter Kovacs, and answer your questions about what comes next in putting Louisiana back to work and fighting the coronavirus.
We will also have some special questions for the governor to see if he can match wits with The Advocate’s Smiley Anders.
The event will be at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The event is closed to the public, but you can watch it live right here on theadvocate.com, NOLA.com, Facebook of YouTube.
This will be our fifth virtual Town Hall since March, and the second time the governor has appeared.
If you have any questions for the governor, please submit them below.
Can't see module below? Click here.